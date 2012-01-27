FRANKFURT Jan 27 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DAIMLER, VW, MAN
Daimler indicated 0.8 percent lower
VW indicated 0.5 percent lower
MAN indicated 0.7 percent lower
The heavy truck market in Europe expanded by a fifth in
December thanks to strong gains in particular in
economically-depressed Italy, where registrations of new
vehicles weighing over 16 tonnes more than doubled last month,
data showed on Friday.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The German air carrier reached an agreement with unions to
hike wages by 3.5 percent for 33,000 of its German staff.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The company's supervisory board is to approve the sale
of Thyssen's stainless steel unit Inoxum to Finnish Outokumpu
in an extraordinary meeting next week, Financial
Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The bank's start into 2012 was better compared with the
end of last year but not as good as a year ago, Chief Executive
Josef Ackermann told Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen.
"I am a little more optimistic, but sentiment overall
is rather pessimistic," he was quoted as saying.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
NYSE Euronext's attempted merger with Deutsche
Boerse was "misjudged," its chief executive Duncan
Niederauer told the Financial Times on Friday.
K+S
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Peer Potash Corp , the world's biggest
fertilizer maker, forecast one of its most profitable years
ever, and its shares rose on Thursday even as it dampened
expectations for the current quarter because of slipping demand
for its namesake product.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Some of the company's customers are getting more
cautious amid Europe's sovereign debt crisis, the company's
Chief Executive Axel Heitmann told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an
interview published on Friday.
"Overall, there is a greater nervousness," he was
quoted as saying.
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt
Airbus blamed a combination of manufacturing and design
flaws for wing cracks on its A380 superjumbo but said it had
found a simple solution to the problem, easing concerns among
analysts who had feared the issue could dog the European
plane-maker.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq
-0.5 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.1 pct at Friday's
close .
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
December import prices rose 0.3 percent m/m and were up
by 3.9 percent y/y.
EUROZONE DEBT CRISIS
Greece and its private creditors made progress on Thursday
in talks on restructuring its debt, both sides said, and they
will continue negotiating on Friday with the aim of sealing an
agreement within a few days.
