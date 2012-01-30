FRANKFURT Jan 30 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0727 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The company is preparing to launch a fund to buy investors'
damaged holdings in hedge funds that have failed to recover
since the financial crisis, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
Rating agency S&P has lowered the company's long-term
outlook to negative, citing risks of further pressure on its
capitalization.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
NYSE Euronext Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer sees
only a 10 percent to 20 percent chance that his $9 billion
merger with Deutsche Boerse will be approved, but the low odds
do not mean he is giving up hope yet.
Separately, Niederauer told German magazine Der Spiegel he
could not exclude taking a block of the deal by the European
Commission to court.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE SE
VW indicated 1.0 percent lower
Porsche indicated 0.1 percent lower
Volkswagen's supervisory board will discuss plans to acquire
the remaining 50.1 percent of Porsche SE's sports car business
at a meeting on Feb. 14, Der Spiegel reported.
Volkswagen may make a move into the Formula One car racing
series, the company's head of motorsports Wolfgang Duerheimer
was quoted as saying in magazine WirtschaftsWoche, according to
a pre-release of an article due to be published on Monday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
Mining giant Vale has no interest in
boosting its stake in CSA, a slab-producing joint venture
controlled by ThyssenKrupp, Chief Financial Officer Tito Martins
said on Friday.
SAP
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The world's largest maker of business software may license
its HANA offering to main rival Oracle in the future,
its co-chief executive told a German newspaper.
BASF
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The company is honing in on the Americas in the profitable
biotech crop arena and giving up on the European market, where
it has been frustrated by opposition to crops with genetically
modified organisms, a top executive said on Friday.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 3.0 percent lower
The German construction group said on Sunday it expects its
2011 net loss to be larger than anticipated due to bigger than
expected write-downs at its Australian unit Leighton Holdings
.
KLOECKNER & CO
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
Europe's biggest independent steel trader expects Europe's
demand for steel to drop this year, Chief Executive Gisbert
Ruehl told Financial Times Deutschland in an interview published
on Monday.
"We prepare ourselves for a drop in steel demand in Europe
of up to five percent this year, it could even be worse," he was
quoted as saying.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
German ball bearing maker Schaeffler AG will sell 2 billion
euros ($2.63 billion) in bonds in the short to medium term, its
first corporate debt issue ever, as part of an overall deal to
replace an existing credit line and significantly improve its
maturity profile.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 7.2 percent higher
The German DIY retailer has reached an agreement with its
banks to secure its operational business, while going through a
restructuring phase.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January inflation data due at 1200 GMT. Seen at -0.4 percent
m/m and +2.0 percent y/y.
($1 = 0.7615 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)