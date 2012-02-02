FRANKFURT Feb 2 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Trading 3.5 percent lower in Frankfurt
Deutsche Bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss after
investment banking wilted amid the sovereign debt crisis, and as
bad investments and litigation charges spoiled Josef Ackermann's
final earnings presentation as chief executive.
Related news
MUNICH RE
Inidicatd 1.2 percent higher
Munich Re beat expectations with net profit of 710
million euros ($937 million) in 2011, helped by favourable tax
effects from the reinsurer's big damage claim payouts last year.
Related news
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.2 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.3 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent higher
Porsche indicated unchanged
U.S. vehicle sales figures for January. BMW reported a 5.8
percent increase, buoyed by demand for its 6 Series model and
the MINI Countryman. Sales of Mercedes-Benz vehicles jumped 23.8
percent on the back of C-Class and M-Class deliveries.
Volkswagen's Audi saw sales rose by 19.7 percent, bolstered
by the A6 model. Porsche AG's sales were up 6.0 percent, driven
by its 911 and Panamera models.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
A senior banker told London's High Court of the
"incredulity" of parents and friends at the decision by
Commerzbank to break a pledge to pay 52 million euros in bonuses
for 2008.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
Germany's biggest steelmaker has no plans for major
acquisitions and will limit transactions in its elevators and
other technology businesses to hundreds of millions of euros,
Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told Handelsblatt daily.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated unchanged
Automotive supplier Continental's parent Schaeffler is
getting an overall warm reception on its cross-border 6.125
billion euro loan, according to early assessments by buyside
investors.
SOLARWORLD
Indicated unchanged
The world's largest maker of solar inverters expects a big
competitive threat from small Asian players producing at much
lower costs than larger European rivals, its chief executive
said.
Sky Deutschland
Indicated 11.7 percent higher
The German pay-TV broadcaster said it expects its core
operating earnings to improve significantly this year after it
won more new subscribers and did a better job of holding on to
old customers in 2011.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.7 pct, S&P 500 +0.9 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Morgan Stanley resumes
coverage with 'overweight' and 12 euro price target.
INFINEON - Barclays has raised its price target
for the shares to 8.25 euros from 8 euros. ING has raised its
price target to 8.30 from 7 euros.
