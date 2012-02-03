FRANKFURT Feb 3 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0723 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.8 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.1 percent higher
Germany's banks are set to reach the EU bank regulatory
capital targets on their own strength, the new head of Germany's
financial supervisor Bafin said on Thursday.
Separately, Swiss competition authorities said they
have opened an investigation into banks -- including Deutsche
Bank, UBS and Credit Suisse -- to see
whether traders might have colluded to influence interbank
lending rates.
Related news
BMW
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
BMW Canada on Thursday sold C$450 million ($451 million)
notes in two parts, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
Related news
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Chief Executive Roland Koch said he had no plans to change
the construction company's dividend policy of paying out half of
profits to shareholders and investing the rest, especially in
acquisitions, according to Financial Times Deutschland.
Related news
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
U.S. rival Power-One Inc posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, but forecast weak
first-quarter sales, citing declining renewable energy
incentives in Europe and global macroeconomic uncertainty.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
+0.4 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -0.5 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
PORSCHE -- UBS raises its price target on
the stock to 48 euros from 40 euros.
FRAPORT -- Barclays says the stock is among its
key stock picks.
PROSIEBENSAT.1 -- Goldman Sachs raises its
price target on the stock to 23.90 euros from 19.60 euros.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND -- Nomura raises its price
target on the stock to 2.80 euros from 2.50 euros. Goldman Sachs
raises its price target on the stock to 2.95 euros from 2.00
euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit Services PMI for January due at 0853 GMT. Seen at
54.5, unchanged from December.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.9977 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)