BRIEF-U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin: Growth from policies seen in 2018 -FBN Interview
FRANKFURT Feb 7 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Tuesday:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Deutsche Bank is expected to winnow down the list of about a dozen banks and investors vying for its asset management business with binding bids due on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
SAP
Oracle Corp ORCL.O rejected a potential $272 million award against SAP AG SAPG.DE over copyright infringement allegations, instead opting for a new trial after a U.S. judge had slashed over $1 billion from a previous verdict.
AIR BERLIN
Germany's second airliner will publish January traffic figures.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.13 pct, S&P 500 down 0.04 pct, Nasdaq down 0.13 pct at Monday's close. [ID: nL2E8D6G2K]
Nikkei down 0.1 pct at Tuesday's close. [ID: n L2E8D714Z]
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
December industrial output due at 1100 GMT. Seen down 0.3 percent m/m.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach)
* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says sees limited impact from trump administration policies in 2017 -fox business network
