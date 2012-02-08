FRANKFURT Feb 8 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The lender plans to cease operating some 100 retail branches of its Norisbank unit and shift the 400 employees to its Postbank unit, the FT Deutschland reported.

Separately the bank on Tuesday won the dismissal of two lawsuits in the United States accusing it of misleading investors about the quality of risky residential mortgage-backed securities they bought.

DAIMLER

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The supervisory board of the German carmaker will extend in April the contract of perennial chief-executive-in-waiting Wolfgang Bernhard by another five years, a source told Reuters.

EADS

Indicated 0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt

Australia's Qantas Airways said it had grounded one its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft for up to a week after engineers found dozens of cracks in its wings during detailed inspections following a flight hit by turbulence.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The German books-to-perfumes retailer confirmed its 2011/12 outlook for sales of 3.4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) and EBITDA of 200-250 million euros, after posting a first-quarter pretax profit of 140.6 million euros.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 2.3 percent higher

The printing machine maker said it had booked a 79 million euro net loss in the first nine months of fiscal 2011/12. It expects 2011/12 operating profit, excluding special items to improve noticeably from the previous year.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.1 percent higher

The German pay-TV operator said it will continue to broadcast Formula 1 races, having renewed its partnership with the owner of the broadcast rights.

NORDEX

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Danish peer Vestas reported on Wednesday 2011 results slightly lower than preliminary figures given in early January and said it expected a 2012 operating profit margin in a range of 0-4 percent.

IBS

Indicated 35.9 percent higher

Siemens plans to make a tender cash offer for the company at a price of 6.10 euros per share, a premium of about 33 percent over the closing price on Monday. It has already secured the commitment of shareholders owning over 51 percent of the stock at an overall cost of some 20 million euros, or 5.60 euros per share.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German December exports dropped 4.3 percent m/m, while imports fell 3.9 percent. Trade surplus fell to 13.9 billion euros from 14 billion in November.

