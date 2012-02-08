FRANKFURT Feb 8 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0720 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The lender plans to cease operating some 100 retail branches
of its Norisbank unit and shift the 400 employees to its
Postbank unit, the FT Deutschland reported.
Separately the bank on Tuesday won the dismissal of two
lawsuits in the United States accusing it of misleading
investors about the quality of risky residential mortgage-backed
securities they bought.
Related news
DAIMLER
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The supervisory board of the German carmaker will extend in
April the contract of perennial chief-executive-in-waiting
Wolfgang Bernhard by another five years, a source told Reuters.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent higher in Frankfurt
Australia's Qantas Airways said it had grounded one
its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft for up to a week after
engineers found dozens of cracks in its wings during detailed
inspections following a flight hit by turbulence.
Related news
DOUGLAS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The German books-to-perfumes retailer confirmed its
2011/12 outlook for sales of 3.4 billion euros ($4.5 billion)
and EBITDA of 200-250 million euros, after posting a
first-quarter pretax profit of 140.6 million euros.
Related news
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 2.3 percent higher
The printing machine maker said it had booked a 79
million euro net loss in the first nine months of fiscal
2011/12. It expects 2011/12 operating profit, excluding special
items to improve noticeably from the previous year.
Related news
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The German pay-TV operator said it will continue to
broadcast Formula 1 races, having renewed its partnership with
the owner of the broadcast rights.
Related news
NORDEX
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
Danish peer Vestas reported on Wednesday 2011
results slightly lower than preliminary figures given in early
January and said it expected a 2012 operating profit margin in a
range of 0-4 percent.
Related news
IBS
Indicated 35.9 percent higher
Siemens plans to make a tender cash offer for the
company at a price of 6.10 euros per share, a premium of about
33 percent over the closing price on Monday. It has already
secured the commitment of shareholders owning over 51 percent of
the stock at an overall cost of some 20 million euros, or 5.60
euros per share.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq
+0.1 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German December exports dropped 4.3 percent m/m, while
imports fell 3.9 percent. Trade surplus fell to 13.9 billion
euros from 14 billion in November.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner. Maria Sheahan and Harro ten
Wolde)