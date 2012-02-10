FRANKFURT Feb 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0728 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE, HANNOVER RE

Allianz indicated 0.7 percent lower

Munich Re indicated 1.5 percent lower

Hannover Re indicated 0.9 percent lower

The EU's insurance watchdog expects little further impact on the bloc's insurers from their holdings of Greek sovereign bonds, the chairman of the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA) said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 1.3 percent lower

Commerzbank indicated 1.9 percent lower

Most of the plans from 31 EU banks to plug a 115 billion euro ($153 billion) capital hole include measures like retaining earnings that avoid harming the real economy, the European Banking Authority said. It also said the next pan-EU stress-test of banks won't take place until 2013.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The company said the number of passengers passing through Frankfurt airport operator rose by 5.5 percent in January, while cargo volumes fell 16.8 percent.

Separately, workers in charge of marshalling planes in an out of parking positions at Frankfurt airport have threatened to strike next week, which would paralyse Germany's largest hub.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

The fashion house aims to generate more of its sales in own stores, its chief executive said. "2007 we generated one quarter of revenue in own stores, 75 percent via wholesale. In the long term, significantly beyond 2015, we want that to be the other way around," Claus-Dietrich Lahrs told Handelsblatt.

RHOEN KLINIKUM

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The company said it now expects to post 2012 revenue of about 2.85 billion euros ($3.79 billion)after buying a 49 percent stake in Dr.-Horst-Schmidt-Kliniken. Its sees net profit of about 145 million euros.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The pay-TV broadcaster said it raised 155.8 million euros in gross proceeds in a capital increase, the first step in a programme aimed at raising 300 million euros this year.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DAIMLER -- Goldman Sachs raises its price target on the stock to 86 euros from 71 euros, with a "buy" rating.

INFINEON -- Goldman Sachs raises its price target on the stock to 11.50 euros from 8.30 euros, with a "buy" rating.

SOFTWARE AG -- Goldman Sachs raises its price target on the stock to 31 euros from 28 euros, with a "neutral" rating.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

January inflation confirmed at -0.4 percent m/m, y/y revised slightly upwards to +2.1 percent.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)