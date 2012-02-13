FRANKFURT Feb 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0721 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The carmaker's North America unit will pay a $3 million fine
to settle U.S. government allegations that it failed to promptly
notify auto regulators about safety defects and recalls.
The Financial Times cited people close to the situation as
saying possible buyers for Ducati could include Volkswagen and
BMW as well as Indian motorcycle group Mahindra.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Q4 results due after the market close. Earnings before
interest and tax are seen at 258 million euros ($340 million).
Poll:
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The carmaker will decide by mid-year where in North America
it will build its new production plant for premium unit Audi, VW
group head of production, Michael Macht, told Automotive News
Europe.
Separately, the head of sales at VW's Skoda unit, Juergen
Stackmann, told the same publication that by 2018 Skoda aims to
derive 60 percent of sales from outside Europe, up from 40
percent currently.
In addition, the Financial Times cited people close to the
situation as saying possible buyers for Ducati could include
Volkswagen and BMW as well as Indian motorcycle group Mahindra.
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 4.9 percent higher
The number of the bank's retail and business clients stands
at a stable 11 million, the head of Commerzbank's Private
Customers unit, Martin Zielke, told Sunday paper Euro am
Sonntag. As planned, the number of bank branches would decline
to about 1,200 by the end of the year, he added.
EADS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
EADS Chief Executive Louis Gallois aims to generate savings
of 350 million euros this year by unifying functions such as
personnel and procurement, he has told a German weekly.
Dealing with the wing cracks found in Airbus A380
superjumbos could cost the European plane maker up to 100
million euros, a German magazine reported.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 2.0 percent higher
The company posted full-year earnings before interest and
tax (EBIT) of 361 million euros, beating the 353 million
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Leighton Holdings, a unit of peer Hochtief
, cut its outlook for 2012 to below analysts'
forecasts, knocking its shares down on Monday, the latest
disappointment after a disaster year.
TUI AG
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The travel and logistics group looks set to agree this week
on a sale of its stake in container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
to its majority shareholder, the Albert Ballin
consortium.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.7 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-0.8 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 at Monday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Wholesale prices rose 1.2 pct in January and gained 3.0 pct
y/y. They were seen unchanged m/m and +1.8 pct y/y, a Reuters
poll showed.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)