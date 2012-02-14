FRANKFURT Feb 10 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0730 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Shares down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade

Deutsche Boerse attempted to placate shareholders with a 3.30 euro dividend and rosy outlook for 2012 after one-off charges dampened lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profits in the wake of its failed attempt to buy NYSE Euronext.

MAN

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The truck maker MAN SE said it expects its 2012 operating margin to slip to about 8.5 percent from 9.0 percent in 2011, citing weaker commercial vehicles demand in Brazil.

MERCK KGAA

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The drug company's management told JP Morgan analysts that it sees the probability of Erbitux receiving approval for treatment of lung tumours at less than 50 percent, the Financial Times Deutschland reported.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 4.5 percent lower

Germany's biggest steelmaker posted a surprise operating loss in its fiscal first quarter, hit by a slowing economy that dented demand, ramp-up costs at its Brazilian plant and a writedown on its marine business.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The engineering conglomerate's Healthcare business is due to hold a Capital Markets Day for investors.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.4 percent lower

The German carmaker's two joint ventures in China plan to start making electric cars in 2014 and to ramp up to mass production by 2018, its China chief said on Tuesday.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The copper smelter posted a full set of results for its fiscal first quarter and said it expects full-year results to be satisfactory, even as growth slows from a very strong first quarter.

The company also said it will close its copper products plant in Yverdon-Les-Bains in Switzerland and transfer output to its works in Olen in Belgium.

PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN

Indicated 1.9 percent higher

A consortium led by real estate group Patrizia Immobilien agreed to buy the real estate assets of LBBW for 1.44 billion euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -- Goldman Sachs raises its price target on the stock to 9.80 euros from 9.40 euros, with a "neutral" recommendation.

CONTINENTAL AG -- UBS raises its price target on the stock to 82 euros from 62 euros, with a "buy" rating.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

ZEW January economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at -12.0, up from -21.6. Current conditions seen at 30.0, up from 28.4 in December.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

