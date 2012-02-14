UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Shares down 0.5 percent in early Frankfurt trade
Deutsche Boerse attempted to placate shareholders with a 3.30 euro dividend and rosy outlook for 2012 after one-off charges dampened lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profits in the wake of its failed attempt to buy NYSE Euronext.
MAN
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
The truck maker MAN SE said it expects its 2012 operating margin to slip to about 8.5 percent from 9.0 percent in 2011, citing weaker commercial vehicles demand in Brazil.
MERCK KGAA
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The drug company's management told JP Morgan analysts that it sees the probability of Erbitux receiving approval for treatment of lung tumours at less than 50 percent, the Financial Times Deutschland reported.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 4.5 percent lower
Germany's biggest steelmaker posted a surprise operating loss in its fiscal first quarter, hit by a slowing economy that dented demand, ramp-up costs at its Brazilian plant and a writedown on its marine business.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The engineering conglomerate's Healthcare business is due to hold a Capital Markets Day for investors.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German carmaker's two joint ventures in China plan to start making electric cars in 2014 and to ramp up to mass production by 2018, its China chief said on Tuesday.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The copper smelter posted a full set of results for its fiscal first quarter and said it expects full-year results to be satisfactory, even as growth slows from a very strong first quarter.
The company also said it will close its copper products plant in Yverdon-Les-Bains in Switzerland and transfer output to its works in Olen in Belgium.
PATRIZIA IMMOBILIEN
Indicated 1.9 percent higher
A consortium led by real estate group Patrizia Immobilien agreed to buy the real estate assets of LBBW for 1.44 billion euros.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq +1.0 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -- Goldman Sachs raises its price target on the stock to 9.80 euros from 9.40 euros, with a "neutral" recommendation.
CONTINENTAL AG -- UBS raises its price target on the stock to 82 euros from 62 euros, with a "buy" rating.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
ZEW January economic sentiment due at 1000 GMT. Seen at -12.0, up from -21.6. Current conditions seen at 30.0, up from 28.4 in December.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7517 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)
