FRANKFURT Feb 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Euro zone finance ministers have dropped plans for a face-to-face meeting on Wednesday on Greece's new international bailout, saying party leaders in Athens failed to provide the required commitment to reform.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 1.1 percent higher

Air Berlin indicated 0.6 percent lower

The European Union's climate chief said on Tuesday she hopes countries opposed to its rules that charge airlines for carbon emissions take their complaints to the U.N. aviation body, where talks could help to defuse tensions over the strict measures.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The company's IT unit T-Systems saw a positive development of revenue in the fourth quarter and posted improved margins, the unit's chief Reinhard Clemens told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview.

TUI AG

Indicated 4.6 percent higher

The travel and logistics group reported a wider first-quarter core loss after political unrest in North Africa affected holiday bookings and its stake in shipping arm Hapag-Lloyd weighed on results.

TUI said it may try again to float its stake in Hapag-Lloyd as part of its bid to exit completely from the shipping business, after it failed to agree a full sale to the container shipper's other shareholder.

EADS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher in Frankfurt

The head of Airbus said he ordered an internal investigation into how the company allowed wing cracks to develop on its flagship A380 passenger jet, acting to draw a line under weeks of embarrassing publicity for the world's largest planemaker.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq flat pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei +2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

Q4 GDP flash -0.2 pct q/q and +1.5 pct y/y.

