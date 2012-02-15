FRANKFURT Feb 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.8 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Euro zone finance ministers have dropped plans for a
face-to-face meeting on Wednesday on Greece's new international
bailout, saying party leaders in Athens failed to provide the
required commitment to reform.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 1.1 percent higher
Air Berlin indicated 0.6 percent lower
The European Union's climate chief said on Tuesday she
hopes countries opposed to its rules that charge airlines for
carbon emissions take their complaints to the U.N. aviation
body, where talks could help to defuse tensions over the strict
measures.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The company's IT unit T-Systems saw a positive
development of revenue in the fourth quarter and posted improved
margins, the unit's chief Reinhard Clemens told Boersen-Zeitung
in an interview.
TUI AG
Indicated 4.6 percent higher
The travel and logistics group reported a wider
first-quarter core loss after political unrest in North Africa
affected holiday bookings and its stake in shipping arm
Hapag-Lloyd weighed on results.
TUI said it may try again to float its stake in Hapag-Lloyd
as part of its bid to exit completely from the shipping
business, after it failed to agree a full sale to the container
shipper's other shareholder.
EADS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher in Frankfurt
The head of Airbus said he ordered an internal
investigation into how the company allowed wing cracks to
develop on its flagship A380 passenger jet, acting to draw a
line under weeks of embarrassing publicity for the world's
largest planemaker.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones flat, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq
flat pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +2.3 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Q4 GDP flash -0.2 pct q/q and +1.5 pct y/y.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christiaan Hetzner)