FRANKFURT Feb 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0717 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AUTOS

BMW indicated 1.7 percent lower

Daimler indicated 1.8 percent lower

Volkswagen indicated 1.2 percent lower

The new car market in the euro zone in January edged up about 2.8 percent to more than 758,000 vehicles, mainly thanks to an increase in registrations of new cars in the Netherlands and to a lesser degree in Italy.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 2.0 percent lower

Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions -- including Deutsche Bank -- in another sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global financial system.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

German flagship airline Deutsche Lufthansa can continue to hire temporary staff as flight attendants on its routes from Berlin, a German court said on Wednesday, rejecting complaints by two labour unions.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

Bloomberg cited sources as saying the telecom company is evaluating options for an exit from Britain. A spokesman for Deutsche Telekom said: "This is a long-term joint venture which has been very successful for us." He declined to comment further.

E.ON

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Four groups have been shortlisted in the 3 billion euro auction to buy German utility E.ON's gas distribution network as bidding heats up, banking sources said on Wednesday.

SIEMENS

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

A consortium of Siemens and Prysmian won a contract worth more than 1.1 billion euros to build an underwater power link between England and Scotland.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Workers who guide planes in and out of parking slots at Frankfurt airport widened their plans to strike, with trade union GdF saying it was calling for a second day of walkouts.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The cable company affirmed its outlook after posting in-line third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 200 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq +0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE BOERSE -- Barclays cuts its recommendation on the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight" and raises its price target to 48 euros from 42 euros.

THYSSENKRUPP -- Kepler cuts its price target on the stock to 22 euros from 24 euros, with a "hold" rating.

