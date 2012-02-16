FRANKFURT Feb 16 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 1.2 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0717 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 1.7 percent lower
Daimler indicated 1.8 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 1.2 percent lower
The new car market in the euro zone in January edged up
about 2.8 percent to more than 758,000 vehicles, mainly thanks
to an increase in registrations of new cars in the Netherlands
and to a lesser degree in Italy.
Related news
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 2.0 percent lower
Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of
17 global and 114 European financial institutions -- including
Deutsche Bank -- in another sign the impact of the euro zone
government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global
financial system.
Related news
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
German flagship airline Deutsche Lufthansa can continue to
hire temporary staff as flight attendants on its routes from
Berlin, a German court said on Wednesday, rejecting complaints
by two labour unions.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent lower
Bloomberg cited sources as saying the telecom company is
evaluating options for an exit from Britain. A spokesman for
Deutsche Telekom said: "This is a long-term joint venture which
has been very successful for us." He declined to comment
further.
Related news
E.ON
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Four groups have been shortlisted in the 3 billion euro
auction to buy German utility E.ON's gas distribution network as
bidding heats up, banking sources said on Wednesday.
Related news
SIEMENS
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
A consortium of Siemens and Prysmian won a
contract worth more than 1.1 billion euros to build an
underwater power link between England and Scotland.
Related news
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
Workers who guide planes in and out of parking slots at
Frankfurt airport widened their plans to strike, with trade
union GdF saying it was calling for a second day of walkouts.
Related news
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The cable company affirmed its outlook after posting in-line
third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 200 million euros.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.5 pct, Nasdaq
+0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BOERSE -- Barclays cuts its
recommendation on the stock to "underweight" from "equal weight"
and raises its price target to 48 euros from 42 euros.
THYSSENKRUPP -- Kepler cuts its price target
on the stock to 22 euros from 24 euros, with a "hold"
rating.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7654 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Maria Sheahan)