UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reinstates dividend, forecasts growth after 2017
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)
FRANKFURT Feb 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0727 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS
Euro zone finance ministers are expected to approve a second bailout for Greece on Monday, a move they hope will draw a line under months of turmoil that has shaken the currency bloc, although there is work to be done to make the figures add up.
BMW
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
BMW's Mini brand expects to increase car sales in the United States and China this year, the division's head, Kay Segler, said, according to Automotive News Europe.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The first truck developed with Chinese partner Foton will be produced in the third quarter, Daimler said on Saturday.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Milan's city government has reached a tentative agreement with Deutsche Bank, Depfa, JP Morgan and UBS to drop a suit related to their roles in a disastrous derivatives contract sold to the city in 2005.
Separately, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday that Deutsche Bank is working toward an out-of-court settlement with Loreley Financing, an investment vehicle used by German bank IKB to invest in securitised packages of debt called collateralised debt obligations.
DEUTSCHE POST DHL
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
United Parcel Service Inc is in talks to acquire Deutsche Post rival TNT Express NV, which has already rejected a 4.9 billion euro bid worth 42 percent more than its current market value.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Rene Schuster, head of Deutsche Telekom rival O2 , told Muenchner Merkur he expects data plans for smart phones to become more expensive, while the price of making regular phone calls will decline.
E.ON
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
The utility is in talks with possible investors for its offshore wind projects, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing Climate & Renewables head Mike Winkel.
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 1.0 percent higher
Fraport indicated 0.3 percent higher
Air Berlin indicated 0.6 percent higher
Ground staff at Frankfurt airport have plans to extend their strike, with labour union GdF saying it is now calling on them to halt work for an additional 24 hours from 0400 GMT on Tuesday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Volkswagen's Audi unit aims to be market leader in the premium segment in Russia, India, Brazil, Vietnam and Thailand and is still considering building a factory in North America, the unit's chief Rupert Stadler said, according to German paper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
AXEL SPRINGER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Joint venture Ringier Axel Springer Media is posting a 20 percent margin in eastern Europe, its chief Florian Fels told Financial Times Deutschland.
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.9 percent higher
Chief Executive Roland Koch reiterated the company aims to raise profits to 400 million euros by 2016 and will not divest the company's concessions division, according to an interview in German paper Euro am Sonntag.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 1.4 percent higher
The maker of printing machines expects earnings to improve again in its next financial year 2012/2013 and annual sales to improve by at least 50 million euros ($65.8 million) after the insolvency of competitor Manroland, Chief Executive Bernhard Schreier said, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
LANXESS
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The company aims to grow its workforce by another 10 percent this year, most of which would be in Germany, its Chief Executive Axel Heitmann told Rheinische Post.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +1.1 pct at Monday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
RWE -- Nomura raises its price target on the stock to 34.00 euros from 31.50 euros, with a "reduce" rating.
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Members of the European Parliament remain divided over an overhaul to the carbon market after a debate in the assembly on Monday, EU sources said, setting the stage for a tight vote on the reforms later this week.
LIMA, Feb 13 MMG Ltd has been transporting copper concentrates from its Las Bambas mine in Peru since late on Friday, when residents of a nearby town called off protests that had blocked the road used by the company, a representative of the ombudsman's office said.