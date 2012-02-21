FRANKFURT Feb 21 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0714 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent higher

Private sector holders of Greek debt will take losses of 53.5 percent on the nominal value of their bonds as part of a second bailout for the debt-laden country.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.1 percent higher

Fraport indicated 0.3 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated 0.8 percent higher

Labour union GdF announced plans to extend a strike of ground staff at Frankfurt airport until 2200 GMT on Friday, from previous plans of a walkout through 0400 GMT on Wednesday.

E.ON

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The utility plans to pay its executives big bonuses for last year, Rheinische Post reported, citing no sources.

Separately, the Shah Deniz II gas field consortium chose the TAP project -- whose partners include E.ON Ruhrgas -- for a possible route to Italy, while the Greek and Italian governments remained committed to the rival ITGI project.

FRESENIUS

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The German healthcare conglomerate reported fourth-quarter net profit of 205 million euros, just above consensus, and said it sees 2012 net profit up by 10-13 percent in constant currency.

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The world's largest dialysis company reported 2011 net income of $1.07 billion euros, in line with consensus, and said it expects the figure to rise to about $1.14 billion this year.

AAREAL BANK

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

The bank said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 16 percent to 29 million euros, beating an average analyst estimate of 1.7 million euros.

BRENNTAG

0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade

The chemicals distributor posted a 93 percent gain in 2011 net profit after minorities to 277.4 million euros, in line with analyst estimates, and said it expected further growth this year.

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Unit Habtoor Leighton Group said it won a $515 million contract to build a hotel complex in Dubai. The contract is part of a $1.33 billion Habtoor Palace hotel development by Al Habtoor Group, it said.

SKY DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

The pay-TV operator's Chief Executive Brian Sullivan told Financial Times Deutschland he would cooperate with others in the upcoming Bundesliga rights auction. "You can either bid for the rights, like we are, and face the same risks or you can cooperate with us," the paper quoted him as saying.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Washington's Birthday.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COMMERZBANK -- Citigroup raises its price target on the stock to 2.25 euros from 1.55 euros.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -- RBC cuts its price target on the stock to 10 euros from 11 euros.

MAN SE -- Barclays raises its price target on the stock to 70 euros from 66 euros, with an "underweight" rating.

THYSSENKRUPP -- UBS cut its recommendation on the stock to "sell" from "neutral"

CONTINENTAL AG -- Macquarie raises its price target on the stock to 82 euros from 66 euros, with an "outperform" recommendation.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)