FRANKFURT Feb 21 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0714 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.2 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.6 percent higher
Private sector holders of Greek debt will take losses of
53.5 percent on the nominal value of their bonds as part of a
second bailout for the debt-laden country.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR
BERLIN
Lufthansa indicated 0.1 percent higher
Fraport indicated 0.3 percent lower
Air Berlin indicated 0.8 percent higher
Labour union GdF announced plans to extend a strike of
ground staff at Frankfurt airport until 2200 GMT on Friday, from
previous plans of a walkout through 0400 GMT on Wednesday.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The utility plans to pay its executives big bonuses for last
year, Rheinische Post reported, citing no sources.
Separately, the Shah Deniz II gas field
consortium chose the TAP project -- whose partners
include E.ON Ruhrgas -- for a possible route to Italy, while the
Greek and Italian governments remained committed to the rival
ITGI project.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German healthcare conglomerate reported fourth-quarter
net profit of 205 million euros, just above consensus, and said
it sees 2012 net profit up by 10-13 percent in constant
currency.
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
The world's largest dialysis company reported 2011 net
income of $1.07 billion euros, in line with consensus, and said
it expects the figure to rise to about $1.14 billion this year.
AAREAL BANK
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The bank said its fourth-quarter net profit rose 16 percent
to 29 million euros, beating an average analyst estimate of 1.7
million euros.
BRENNTAG
0.2 percent higher in early Frankfurt trade
The chemicals distributor posted a 93 percent gain in 2011
net profit after minorities to 277.4 million euros, in line with
analyst estimates, and said it expected further growth this
year.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Unit Habtoor Leighton Group said it won a $515
million contract to build a hotel complex in Dubai. The contract
is part of a $1.33 billion Habtoor Palace hotel development by
Al Habtoor Group, it said.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The pay-TV operator's Chief Executive Brian Sullivan told
Financial Times Deutschland he would cooperate with others in
the upcoming Bundesliga rights auction. "You can either bid for
the rights, like we are, and face the same risks or you can
cooperate with us," the paper quoted him as saying.
U.S. markets were closed on Monday for Washington's
Birthday.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
COMMERZBANK -- Citigroup raises its price
target on the stock to 2.25 euros from 1.55 euros.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -- RBC cuts its price
target on the stock to 10 euros from 11 euros.
MAN SE -- Barclays raises its price target on
the stock to 70 euros from 66 euros, with an "underweight"
rating.
THYSSENKRUPP -- UBS cut its recommendation on
the stock to "sell" from "neutral"
CONTINENTAL AG -- Macquarie raises its price
target on the stock to 82 euros from 66 euros, with an
"outperform" recommendation.
($1 = 0.7538 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)