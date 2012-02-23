FRANKFURT Feb 23 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0645 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ

Indicated 1.5 percent lower

The insurer kept its annual dividend at last year's level after its fourth-quarter net profit of 492 million euros ($651 million) missed expectations, hurt by impairment charges on Greek sovereign bonds.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 6.3 percent lower

The lender wrote down its Greek sovereign debt a cumulative 74 percent by the end of last year, leaving it with a fourth-quarter operating profit of 163 million euros as Germany's second largest lender planned to shore up its capital reserves.

Separately, a person close to the bank said on Wednesday the European Commission may ban Commerzbank from making takeovers for another year or two in return for allowing the German bank to keep its Eurohypo division.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Deutsche Telekom posted a fourth-quarter net loss of 1.3 billion euros, dragged lower by impairments on its activities in the United States and Greece.

MTU AERO ENGINES

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The maker of components for aircraft engines is expected to report its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax rose 0.7 percent to 85.8 million euros. Poll:

Financial Times Deutschland reported that MTU Aero has pulled out of the race to bid for Volvo AB's Volvo Aero unit, worth an estimated 800 million euros.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.5 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.4 pct at Thursday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

February Ifo business climate due at 0900 GMT. Seen at 108.8, up from 108.3 in January. Current conditions seen at 116.4, up from 116.3.

($1 = 0.7539 euros)