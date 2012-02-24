Frankfurt Feb 24 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
BASF
Indicated 1.8 percent higher
The world's largest chemical company by sales dismissed
market expectations of a shrinking business this year, saying
sales and earnings would rise as it banks on a rebound in the
second half.
SAP
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The software maker said it would increase its 2011 total
dividend by 83 percent to 1.10 euros per share, which includes a
special dividend of 0.35 euros a share.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The carmaker will report 2011 post-tax profit of 16 billion
euros, and will significantly increase its dividend, HAZ
reported.
BAYER
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The drugmaker said former CEO Werner Wenning would become
chairman of the supervisory board in October. It also announced
a dividend of 1.65 euros for 2011 earnings. [ID:nWEA3211}
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 3.2 percent lower
The solar panel maker reported an EBIT loss for 2011 after
overcapacity and falling prices hit the sector and it took an
impairment charge on old equipment.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq
+0.8 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.5 pct at Friday's
close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Barclays has cut its price
target to 11 euros from 11.50, keeping the stock at
'overweight'.
COMMERZBANK - Nomura has cut the price target for
the stock to 1.80 euros from 2 euros.
EURO ZONE
The European Central Bank's more upbeat tone on the
euro zone economy has been correctly interpreted, policymaker
Erkki Liikanen said on Friday, but added that the bank remained
very cautious and had no self-imposed lower limit for interest
rates.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German gross domestic product contracted by 0.2 percent in
the final three months of last year on sagging trade and private
consumption, after growing 0.6 percent in the third quarter, the
Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Victoria Bryan)