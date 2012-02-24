Frankfurt Feb 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BASF

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

The world's largest chemical company by sales dismissed market expectations of a shrinking business this year, saying sales and earnings would rise as it banks on a rebound in the second half.

SAP

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The software maker said it would increase its 2011 total dividend by 83 percent to 1.10 euros per share, which includes a special dividend of 0.35 euros a share.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

The carmaker will report 2011 post-tax profit of 16 billion euros, and will significantly increase its dividend, HAZ reported.

BAYER

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

The drugmaker said former CEO Werner Wenning would become chairman of the supervisory board in October. It also announced a dividend of 1.65 euros for 2011 earnings. [ID:nWEA3211}

SOLARWORLD

Indicated 3.2 percent lower

The solar panel maker reported an EBIT loss for 2011 after overcapacity and falling prices hit the sector and it took an impairment charge on old equipment.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.4 pct, S&P 500 +0.4 pct, Nasdaq +0.8 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.5 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - Barclays has cut its price target to 11 euros from 11.50, keeping the stock at 'overweight'.

COMMERZBANK - Nomura has cut the price target for the stock to 1.80 euros from 2 euros.

EURO ZONE

The European Central Bank's more upbeat tone on the euro zone economy has been correctly interpreted, policymaker Erkki Liikanen said on Friday, but added that the bank remained very cautious and had no self-imposed lower limit for interest rates.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German gross domestic product contracted by 0.2 percent in the final three months of last year on sagging trade and private consumption, after growing 0.6 percent in the third quarter, the Federal Statistics Office said on Friday.

