FRANKFURT Feb 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0705 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

A deal to secure an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) payment from Deutsche Bank to settle its long drawn-out case with the family of late media mogul Leo Kirch appears to be fading, threatening to delay an end to one of Germany's most bitter corporate disputes, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

DEUTSCHE POST

German Economy Minister Philipp Roesler wants to limit Deutsche Post's ability to influence the prices of stamps for bulk mail, in order to boost competition.

PORSCHE

Porsche said on Friday it was recalling around 100,000 SUV model "Cayenne" because the locking mechanism of the headlights have to be fixed. The recall will be for the Cayennes built in the middle of 2010.

RWE

The German utility denied on Saturday a German magazine report which said it was in talks with Russia's InterRAO to buy electricity produced from Russian nuclear power plants.

FRAPORT

Airfield workers at Frankfurt Airport will resume their strike for five days from Sunday after their representatives and airport operator Fraport failed to reach a pay deal late on Friday, trade union GdF said on Saturday.

TUI

The German business of TUI's rival Thomas Cook has had almost 1 percent fewer summer bookings than last year amid higher prices, leading to flat sales, the head of Thomas Cook Germany told magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

Dow Jones -0.01 pct, S&P 500 +0.2 pct, Nasdaq +0.2 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei -0.1 pct at Monday's close.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

The German parliament will almost certainly vote to endorse a new Greek bailout package on Monday, but Chancellor Angela Merkel may be forced to rely on opposition support to overcome a determined band of rebels in her coalition.

