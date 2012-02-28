FRANKFURT Feb 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0725 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

Quarterly earnings at Germany's largest drugmaker Bayer missed expectations on low sales volumes at its chemicals division as it banks on new drug launches to lift earnings in coming years.

Separately, the blood clot preventer Xarelto from Johnson & Johnson and Bayer was granted priority review from U.S. health regulators for use in patients suffering from the heart condition known as acute coronary syndrome.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany's biggest lender is seeking a new chief executive for its Americas business after Seth Waugh decided to step down.

LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 0.2 percent higher

Fraport indicated 0.8 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated 1.4 percent lower

German trade union GdF, which represents around 190 striking workers at Frankfurt airport, said on Tuesday it wants control tower staff to join the walkouts.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE

Volkswagen indicated 0.6 percent higher

Porsche indicated 0.7 percent higher

Volkswagen made no decision at a supervisory board meeting on Monday on how to combine with Porsche, a high-ranking official said, as the carmaker seeks to avoid being hit by a billion-euro tax bill in the process.

NORDEX

Indicated 2.4 percent higher

The wind turbine maker still sees sales rising this year and expects to return to an operating profit after one-off costs related to job cuts led it to post a bigger than expected operating loss in 2011.

Q-CELLS

Indicated 11.8 percent higher

Creditors agreed to give the solar cell maker more time to repay some of its liabilities, raising the group's prospects to recover from an oversupplied market and falling subsidies, which have already driven peers out of business.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +0.9 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

COMMERZBANK -- UBS raises its target price on the stock to 1.60 euros from 1.30 euros, with a "sell" rating.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

March consumer confidence at 6.0, as expected, up from 5.9 in the previous month.

(Reporting by Peter Dinkloh and Maria Sheahan)