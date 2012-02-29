FRANKFURT Feb 29 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0728 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Deutsche Bank is talking exclusively to privately held U.S.
institutional asset manager Guggenheim Partners on the sale of a
big chunk of Deutsche's asset management businesses, Germany's
biggest lender said on Tuesday.
Related news
LUFTHANSA, FRAPORT
Lufthansa indicated 0.8 percent higher
Fraport indicated 0.7 percent higher
Fraport and Lufthansa succeeded in a bid to prevent a
walkout by air traffic controllers that would have brought
Europe's third busiest airport to a standstill on Wednesday
morning. An separate injunction against the apron controllers'
strike will be heard at 0800 GMT on Wednesday.
Related news
FMC
Indicated unchanged
The company has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Liberty
Dialysis Holdings Inc with conditions, the Federal Trade
Commission said on Tuesday.
Related news
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Oracle Corp and SAP AG will have a retrial on June
18, 2012 over allegations that an SAP subsidiary wrongfully
downloaded millions of Oracle files, a U.S. judge ordered on
Tuesday.
Related news
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 3.7 percent lower
The builder, which is 53.4 percent owned by Spanish peer ACS
, reported a pre-tax loss of 127 million euros for 2011.
Poll:
Related news
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The company said it was taking over engineering service
provider Tebodin for 145 million euros.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.01 pct at Wednesday's close.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
January import prices rose 1.3 pct m/m, 3.7 pct y/y. They
were seen up 0.7 percent m/m, up 3.1 percent y/y, according to a
Reuters poll.
January jobless figures due at 0855 GMT. Seen down 5,000
seasonally adjusted, unemployment rate seen at 6.7 percent.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)