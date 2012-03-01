FRANKFURT, March 1 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0716 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BAYER

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a lower dose formulation of angeliq.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The consumer goods group said it expected profits to improve in 2012 after axing unprofitable lines and focusing investment on its key Nivea brand as it prepares for the arrival of a new chief executive next month.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Nokia Siemens Networks Chief Executive Rajeev Suri reiterated a stock market flotation of the joint venture of Siemens and Nokia would be possible after the unit has been restructured.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp plans to make the company more profitable by giving regional units in the United States, Japan, India and Turkey direct control of all company's seven business areas, German paper Handelsblatt reported.

Finnish group Outokumpu's < OUT1V.HE > shareholders were set to approve a 2.7 billion euro ($3.6 billion) buy of ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel business on Thursday, a deal aimed at boosting profitability and fending off Asian rivals.

VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE

Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower

Porsche indicated 0.1 percent lower

Ferdinand Piech committed "serious neglect of his duties" as member of Porsche SE's supervisory board during the sportscar maker's botched attempt to buy larger German rival Volkswagen, a German court has ruled.

Separately, Q4 results from VW premium car unit Audi due.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Q4 results due. The German auto parts and tire maker is expected to report fourth-quarter net income at 320 million euros ($428.07 million), up 50 percent from last year. Poll:

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt

Hong Kong Airlines Ltd, backed by China's fourth-largest carrier Hainan Airlines Co Ltd, may cancel its order for 10 Airbus A380 aircraft amid growing tensions between China and the European Union over the EU's emissions trading scheme, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

PROSIEBENSAT1

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The commercial broadcaster said it expects its sales and operating profit to grow further this year thanks to growing revenue from the sale of digital content such as online videos.

FREENET

Indicated 4.1 percent higher

Freenet said it posted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 337.4 million euros ($451.34 million) in 2011, up from 334.9 million last year. It proposed to pay a dividend of 1.00 euro per share.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq -0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

DEUTSCHE POST -- Credit Suisse raises its price target on the stock to 15.65 euros from 12.65 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

February Manufacturing PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen unchanged at 50.1.

