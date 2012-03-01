FRANKFURT, March 1 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Thursday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0716 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
BAYER
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a lower dose
formulation of angeliq.
BEIERSDORF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The consumer goods group said it expected profits to
improve in 2012 after axing unprofitable lines and focusing
investment on its key Nivea brand as it prepares for the arrival
of a new chief executive next month.
SIEMENS
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Nokia Siemens Networks Chief Executive Rajeev
Suri reiterated a stock market flotation of
the joint venture of Siemens and Nokia
would be possible after the unit has been
restructured.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp plans
to make the company more profitable by giving regional units in
the United States, Japan, India and Turkey direct control of all
company's seven business areas, German paper Handelsblatt
reported.
Finnish group Outokumpu's
< OUT1V.HE > shareholders
were set to approve a 2.7 billion euro ($3.6 billion) buy of
ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel business on Thursday, a deal
aimed at boosting profitability and fending off Asian rivals.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
Volkswagen indicated 0.4 percent lower
Porsche indicated 0.1 percent lower
Ferdinand Piech committed "serious neglect of his duties" as
member of Porsche SE's supervisory board during the sportscar
maker's botched attempt to buy larger German rival Volkswagen, a
German court has ruled.
Separately, Q4 results from VW premium car unit Audi due.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Q4 results due. The German auto parts and tire maker is
expected to report fourth-quarter net income at 320 million
euros ($428.07 million), up 50 percent from last year. Poll:
EADS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt
Hong Kong Airlines Ltd, backed by China's fourth-largest
carrier Hainan Airlines Co Ltd, may cancel its order
for 10 Airbus A380 aircraft amid growing tensions between China
and the European Union over the EU's emissions trading scheme,
the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The commercial broadcaster said it expects its sales
and operating profit to grow further this year thanks to growing
revenue from the sale of digital content such as online videos.
FREENET
Indicated 4.1 percent higher
Freenet said it posted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation of 337.4 million euros ($451.34
million) in 2011, up from 334.9 million last year. It proposed
to pay a dividend of 1.00 euro per share.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE POST -- Credit Suisse raises its
price target on the stock to 15.65 euros from 12.65 euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
February Manufacturing PMI due at 0853 GMT. Seen unchanged
at 50.1.
($1 = 0.7476 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach and Christoph Steitz)