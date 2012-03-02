FRANKFURT, March 2 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks :

AUTOS

Volkswagen indicated 0.2 pct higher

Daimler indicated 0.6 pct higher

BMW indicated 0.2 pct higher

Porsche indicated unchanged

Volkswagen's premium unit Audi said its February sales rose 10 percent to 8,531 vehicles in February.

BMW's U.S. sales were up 31.5 percent at 26,184 vehicles in February.

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz saw sales jump 21.7 percent.

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company sees no signals it will be pushed out of the Chinese market, board member Martin Brudermueller told Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.

EADS

Indicated 0.4 pct lower in Frankfurt

EADS said it is working with the U.S. government to drum up more orders for the successful Light Utility Helicopter it is building for the U.S. Army, and could see initial foreign orders for the new aircraft in about a year.

CONTINTENTAL AG

Indicated 0.1 pct higher

The company aims to secure investment grade rating from the leading rating agencies by the end of the year, German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung said, citing Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang Schaefer in an interview published on Friday.

GM'S OPEL

General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen will build cars of the brands Opel, Peugeot and Citroen based on two shared platforms, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing no sources.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq +0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

AIXTRON - Citigroup has raised the stock to 'neutral' from 'sell'.

PROSIEBENSAT 1 - DZ Bank has cut the stock to 'sell' from 'buy'.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, down 1.6 percent on a monthly basis in real terms, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

EURO

European Union leaders argued on Thursday over the right balance between budget austerity and reviving lost growth at the first summit for two years in which the euro zone debt crisis did not eclipse all else.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph Steitz)