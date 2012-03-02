FRANKFURT, March 2 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Friday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0715 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks :
AUTOS
Volkswagen indicated 0.2 pct higher
Daimler indicated 0.6 pct higher
BMW indicated 0.2 pct higher
Porsche indicated unchanged
Volkswagen's premium unit Audi said its February sales rose
10 percent to 8,531 vehicles in February.
BMW's U.S. sales were up 31.5 percent at 26,184 vehicles in
February.
Daimler's Mercedes-Benz saw sales jump 21.7 percent.
Related news
BASF
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The company sees no signals it will be pushed out of the
Chinese market, board member Martin Brudermueller told
Sueddeutsche Zeitung in an interview published on Friday.
Related news
EADS
Indicated 0.4 pct lower in Frankfurt
EADS said it is working with the U.S. government to drum up
more orders for the successful Light Utility Helicopter it is
building for the U.S. Army, and could see initial foreign orders
for the new aircraft in about a year.
Related news
CONTINTENTAL AG
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The company aims to secure investment grade rating from the
leading rating agencies by the end of the year, German newspaper
Boersen-Zeitung said, citing Chief Financial Officer Wolfgang
Schaefer in an interview published on Friday.
Related news
GM'S OPEL
General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen will build
cars of the brands Opel, Peugeot and Citroen based on two shared
platforms, German newspaper Die Welt reported, citing no
sources.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.6 pct, Nasdaq
+0.7 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.7 pct at Friday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
AIXTRON - Citigroup has raised the stock to
'neutral' from 'sell'.
PROSIEBENSAT 1 - DZ Bank has cut the stock
to 'sell' from 'buy'.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, down
1.6 percent on a monthly basis in real terms, preliminary data
showed on Thursday.
EURO
European Union leaders argued on Thursday over the right
balance between budget austerity and reviving lost growth at the
first summit for two years in which the euro zone debt crisis
did not eclipse all else.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, Harro ten Wolde and Christoph
Steitz)