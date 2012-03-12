FRANKFURT, March 12 The following are some of the
factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN
Ursula Piech, the wife of Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech,
is poised to join the carmaker's supervisory board at its annual meeting next
month.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Christian Ricken is set to join the lender's group executive committee,
adding a German retail banking specialist to what will be a 17-member panel, Der
Spiegel magazine reported.
BAYER
German chemicals and drugs group Bayer can grow without resorting
to more big M&A deals but won't shy from opportunities that emerge, Chief
Executive Marijn Dekkers said in a newspaper interview.
SIEMENS, NOKIA
Siemens finance chief Joe Kaeser has blasted the way joint venture Nokia
Siemens Networks (NSN) was handling planned job cuts in Germany and
called on it to hold talks with labour.
Siemens unit Osram plans to cut 3,000 jobs outside of Germany in addition to
the 1,050 slated to go in its home market, newspaper Die Welt reported, citing
unidentified company sources. It employs 41,000 staff in all. It also quoted
Chief Executive Wolfgang Dehen as saying it could revive plans for an initial
public offering as early as this year.
BMW
The carmaker plans to hire about 4,000 new employees this year, boosting its
total global work force to more than 104,000 people, Chief Executive Norbert
Reithofer was quoted as saying by Automotive News Europe.
DOUGLAS
The company's board will meet on Wednesday to discuss revamp plans for book
store chain Thalia, a source close to the matter said.
FRAPORT
The airport operator said that passenger traffic rose 0.7 percent at its
main Frankfurt airport in February.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)