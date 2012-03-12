FRANKFURT, March 12 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

VOLKSWAGEN

Ursula Piech, the wife of Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, is poised to join the carmaker's supervisory board at its annual meeting next month.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Christian Ricken is set to join the lender's group executive committee, adding a German retail banking specialist to what will be a 17-member panel, Der Spiegel magazine reported.

BAYER

German chemicals and drugs group Bayer can grow without resorting to more big M&A deals but won't shy from opportunities that emerge, Chief Executive Marijn Dekkers said in a newspaper interview.

SIEMENS, NOKIA

Siemens finance chief Joe Kaeser has blasted the way joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks (NSN) was handling planned job cuts in Germany and called on it to hold talks with labour.

Siemens unit Osram plans to cut 3,000 jobs outside of Germany in addition to the 1,050 slated to go in its home market, newspaper Die Welt reported, citing unidentified company sources. It employs 41,000 staff in all. It also quoted Chief Executive Wolfgang Dehen as saying it could revive plans for an initial public offering as early as this year.

BMW

The carmaker plans to hire about 4,000 new employees this year, boosting its total global work force to more than 104,000 people, Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer was quoted as saying by Automotive News Europe.

DOUGLAS

The company's board will meet on Wednesday to discuss revamp plans for book store chain Thalia, a source close to the matter said.

FRAPORT

The airport operator said that passenger traffic rose 0.7 percent at its main Frankfurt airport in February.

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Michael Shields)