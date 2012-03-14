FRANKFURT, March 14 The DAX top-30
index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on
Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang &
Schwarz at 0710 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move
German stocks:
E.ON
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
Germany's top utility, expects its core profit to rise
this year and next as it banks on its renewable energy business
and foreign expansion following Germany's nuclear exit, which
led it to post a 2.22 billion euro ($2.9 billion) net loss for
2011.
Related news
BAYER
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Germany's largest drugmaker said it aims for 2014 sales
of 20 billion euros at its healthcare unit, while its
Cropscience business aims for sales of more than 8 billion
euros.
Related news
ADIDAS
Indicated 0.8 percent lower
The German sportswear group said it launched a
convertible bond with a volume of up to 500 million euros.
Related news
HANNOVER RE
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The world's third-biggest reinsurer refrained from
giving a profit outlook for 2012, citing the possible initial
public offering of its majority shareholder, German insurer
Talanx.
Related news
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The German fashion house said sales growth would slow
in 2012 after having reported record figures in 2011.
Separately, it said on Tuesday it will convert all
preference shares into ordinary shares.
Related news
WACKER CHEMIE
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
One of the world's largest maker of polysilicon for the
solar industry said it aims for 2012 sales of some 5 billion
euros, while it expects earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to be markedly below
2011.
Separately, a top executive at the company told Frankfurter
Rundschau the German government's plans to cut solar power
incentives are "manageable" for the company.
Related news
SYMRISE
Indicated unchanged
The German fragrances and flavours specialist expects
2012 sales to increase by 2-4 percent, while trying to maintain
an EBITDA margin of around 20 percent.
Related news
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.7 pct, S&P 500 +1.8 pct, Nasdaq
+1.9 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.5 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Ludwig Burger)