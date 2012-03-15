FRANKFURT, March 15 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0720 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 1.5 percent higher

The German cement maker forecast operating profit will increase for the third year in a row in 2012 due to rising demand in all its markets except Western Europe and a further round of cost cuts.

BASF

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The company's oil and gas production unit Wintershall will issue its 2011 annual report.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 0.3 percent higher

Germany's biggest airline warned its operating profit would likely slip in 2012 due to economic uncertainty, high fuel prices and possible labour disputes.

K+S AG

Indicated 3.0 percent higher

Quarterly earnings and sales at the Potash fertiliser maker surpassed expectations on higher prices for fertiliser minerals.

Seperately the supervisory board of German potash miner appointed a former Hochtief manager as finance chief and nominated its chairman for a further term. The head of its potash business, Joachim Felker, will furthermore retire upon completion of his contract on Sept. 30.

CAR MAKERS

VW indicated 0.7 percent higher

BMW indicated 0.7 percent higher

Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher

An extra working day for the leap year failed to prevent a further monthly decline in the euro zone's car market, which shrank in February by 11.8 percent from the year-earlier month, the European auto industry group ACEA said on Thursday.

PROSIEBENSAT1 MEDIA

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

Chief Executive Thomas Ebeling sold 129,582 shares worth some 2.53 million euros, the broadcaster said.

BILFINGER BERGER

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Cevian Capital now holds 15.01 pct of its shares, the company said.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

BAYER - JPMorgan has cut the stock to 'neutral' from 'overweight'.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.1 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +0.7 pct at Thursday's close.

