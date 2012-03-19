FRANKFURT, March 19 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday,
according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at
0705 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
PIMCO CEO Mohamed El-Erian told weekly Der Spiegel, when
asked about talk that PIMCO could be spun off from its parent:
"That is total nonsense".
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Outgoing chief executive Josef Ackermann said he had no
plans for further jobs besides several prominent European-based
board seats such as Swedish family-run Investor and
German group Siemens.
E.ON
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The utility denied a report that its coal plant project in
Datteln may be scrapped, adding it expects the plant to start
operations next year.
METRO AG
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
The retailer is not in a rush to resume efforts to divest
its Kaufhof chain of department stores after suspending sales
talks in January, its chief executive said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
German luxury carmaker Audi is on the brink of
acquiring Italian motorcycle maker Ducati for around 870-875
million euros ($1.15 billion), a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Friday.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
The state court in Cologne has forced Lufthansa to undo
changes to its frequent travellers programme as the company gave
to little notice of the changes to its customers, Financial
Times Deutschland reported, citing the court.
SAP
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing a
spokesman for the software maker, is moving the development of
its "business by design" to India.
PORSCHE
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The sportscar maker is adding a third shift to production of
its 911 Carrera model to raise output to at least 180 vehicles
per day from currently 160 to meet strong demand, Wirtschafts
Woche magazine reported, citing no sources.
EADS
Indicated unchanged in Frankfurt
Eurocopter, the world's largest maker of helicopters for
civilian use and a unit of EADS, plans to expand its production
in Germany, German weekly magazine Wirtschafts Woche reported,
citing Chief Executive Lutz Bertling.
Separately, the executive vice president of programmes at
Airbus told a German magazine that Airbus will need years to get
past problems with wing cracks on its flagship A380 passenger
jet.
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The commercial broadcaster is to buy a majority stake in
British movie and television producer Endor from producer Hilary
Bevan Jones and is in talks to make acquisitions in the United
States.
FREENET
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
The telecommunications company may look at opportunities for
smaller acquisitions but has no plans for big purchases, finance
chief Joachim Preisig told Boersen-Zeitung.
INDEX CHANGES AS OF MARCH 19:
MDAX
IN: DUERR
OUT: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
TECDAX :
IN: EUROMICRON
OUT: Q-CELLS
SDAX
IN: HEIDELBERGER DRUCK
OUT: DUERR
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.2 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
flat at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.1 pct at Monday's close.
BONDS
Siag Schaaf Industrie AG, issuer of a 50 million euro bond
maturing in 2016, has said it plans file for
insolvency on Monday. The company makes the towers on which wind
turbines are mounted.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Maria Sheahan and Christoph
Steitz)