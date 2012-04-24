FRANKFURT, April 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 1.0 percent higher

Watson Pharmaceuticals aims to announce an agreement to buy Actavis, in which Deutsche Bank is a major debt holder, for around $6 billion on Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said.

Separately, British fund manager Hermes wants other shareholders of Deutsche Bank to reprimand the bank's supervisory board over executive pay and the handling of a change in leadership, the Financial Times reported.

INFINEON

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

Peer Texas Instruments Inc forecast second-quarter revenue growth ahead of Wall Street estimates, signaling the end of a prolonged inventory-related decline in demand for its chips.

EADS

Indicated 0.9 percent higher in Frankfurt

Boeing Co has pulled ahead of Airbus in a race to win an aircraft order potentially worth more than $15 billion at list value with United Continental Holdings, industry sources said.

TUI AG

Indicated 1.3 percent higher

German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, owned 22 percent by TUI, is in no hurry to try again to list on the stock market. "We have all the time in the world for an initial public offering. There is no pressure at all to do something," a source close to Hapag's owners told Reuters.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.8 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.0 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.8 pct at Tuesday's close.

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

GEA - 0.55 euros/shr proposed

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - HSBC has initiated coverage with an 'overweight' rating and a 61 euro price target.

EUROZONE SOVEREIGN DEBT CRISIS

Greece's ability to recover competitive economic standing will be severely constrained if it continues to use the euro, and other indebted euro zone countries will likely face similar struggles, Hans-Werner Sinn, president of Germany's prominent Ifo economics institute said.

GERMAN ECONOMY

The German government will slightly raise its economic growth forecasts for 2012 and 2013, Die Welt newspaper reported in an advance copy of an article to be published on Tuesday.

The government sees growth this year between 0.6-0.9 percent, after a previous forecast of 0.7 percent, and growth next year of 1.6-1.9 percent, up from a previous forecast of 1.6 percent, the paper said.

