FRANKFURT May 3 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.

ADIDAS

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Full Q1 results. The world's second-biggest sporting goods company already published key figures and raised its 2012 profit forecast on April 30.

BEIERSDORF

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

The maker of Nivea face creams said a decision to focus on its core Nivea skincare line was taking effect as it reported a better than expected 18 percent jump in first-quarter profit.

BMW

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The world's largest luxury carmaker posted first-quarter earnings that beat even the most optimistic expectations and reaffirmed its full-year forecast.

HEIDELBERGCEMENT

Indicated 3.0 percent lower

The cement maker joined peers in raising prices after posting a 77 percent decline in operating profit in the first quarter, a bigger fall than expected due to higher energy costs.

INFINEON

Indicated 1.6 percent higher

The microchip maker raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after demand for its energy efficiency, mobility and security chips boosted fiscal second-quarter results beyond expectations.

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 2.2 percent lower

Germany's biggest airline announced plans to slash 3,500 administrative jobs around the world as it tries to return to profitability.

MAN SE

Indicated 3.4 percent lower

Full Q1 results. The truckmaker already published key figures on April 20 and said it plans to slash costs to bolster profit that fell by more than a fifth in the first quarter.

METRO AG

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The world's fourth-largest retailer swung to a surprise first-quarter loss hurt by investments in its Media-Saturn consumer electronics chain.

CONTINENTAL AG

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Full Q1 results. The auto parts and tire maker already reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and affirmed its outlook for the full year last month.

GAGFAH

Indicated 5.7 percent lower

The real estate company plans to sell about 38,000 apartments, or a third of its portfolio, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing no sources.

HANNOVER RE

Indicated 2.0 percent higher

The reinsurer beat expectations with net profit of 261.3 million euros in the first quarter, helped by surging investment income and the absence of big damage claims.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

E.ON - 1.00 eur/shr dividend proposed

HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 0.35 eur/shr dividend proposed

HANNOVER RE - 2.10 eur/shr dividend proposed

HOCHTIEF - no dividend proposed

HUGO BOSS - 2.88 eur/ordinary shr, 2.89 eur/preferred shr dividend proposed

MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.20 eur/shr dividend proposed

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)