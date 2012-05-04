RPT-UPDATE 1-Tronox expands titanium dioxide business with $1.67 bln deal
FRANKFURT May 4 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Friday:
LINDE
Q1 results due. The industrial gases company is expected to report its first-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.2 percent to 808 million euros ($1.06 billion). Poll:
WACKER CHEMIE
Q1 results due. The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon is expected to report its first-quarter EBITDA fell 40 percent to 211 million euros. Poll:
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
LINDE - 2.50 eur/shr dividend proposed
SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
E.ON - 1.00 eur/shr
HEIDELBERGCEMENT - 0.35 eur/shr
HANNOVER RE - 2.10 eur/shr
HUGO BOSS - 2.89 eur per preference shr
MTU AERO ENGINES - 1.20 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.8 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei closed due to publish holiday.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit Services PMI for April due at 0753 GMT. Seen at 52.6, unchanged from March.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor)
