FRANKFURT May 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.6 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BASF
Indicated 2.7 percent lower
The world's largest chemical maker by revenue believes
southern Europe is in a recession and expects the continent's
economy to barely grow this year, its chief financial officer
said on Friday.
BAYER
Indicated 2.5 percent lower
The drugmaker said on Saturday it had challenged an Indian
patents office order that allowed domestic rival Natco Pharma
to sell a cheap generic version of the German firm's
liver and kidney cancer drug Nexavar in India.
FRESENIUS, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 2.0 percent lower
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 0.5 percent lower
Fresenius was wasting no time in submitting the documents
for its 3.1 billion euro takeover offer for Rhoen Klinikum to
German regulator BaFin, saying it was already moving to do so as
soon as May 4.
Separately, its chief executive told a newspaper Fresenius's
finances could handle another acquisition after the planned
takeover of Rhoen Klinikum.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
Lufthansa manager Simone Menne stands a good chance of being
named as new chief financial officer of Germany's biggest
airline, Financial Times Deutschland reported. The supervisory
board is to pick a successor for CFO Stephan Gemkow later on
Monday, with an announcement expected at the annual
shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.
SIEMENS
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
The engineering conglomerate is banking on common platforms,
component systems and more standardisation to help lower costs
in the production of wind turbines, the head of its wind power
business, Felix Ferlemann, told Wirtschafts Woche.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
The carmaker is planning new small SUV models based on its
Polo and Up! cars, Handelsblatt daily reported, citing company
sources.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 2.9 percent lower
Australian unit Leighton Holdings said its troubled
Airport Link project in Brisbane would open in August, about two
months later than planned, but it said the delay would not
affect its profit guidance for 2012.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.7 percent lower
The German airline partly owned by Gulf carrier Etihad said
passenger numbers fell 4.3 percent in April, although it was
able to fly with fuller planes in the month.
Separately, Chief Executive Hartmut Mehdorn told Austrian
newspaper Kurier the airline will raise ticket prices to offset
costs for a German air travel tax and soaring fuel prices.
PORSCHE
Indicated 2.6 percent lower
Porsche Automobil Holding SE first-half results due.
KOENIG & BAUER
Indicated 2.0 percent lower
The printing press maker's CEO Claus Bolza-Schuenemann told
Financial Times Deutschland that the company was planning to
acquire a majority stake in a Chinese maker of sheetfed offset
printing machines this year, declining to reveal the name of the
target.
EX-DIVIDEND
LINDE - 2.50 eur/shr
SOFTWARE AG - 0.46 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.6 pct, Nasdaq
-2.3 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -2.8 pct at Monday's close.
IPOs
German insurer Talanx and Rheinmetall's
car parts unit Kolbenschmidt Pierburg are set to
announce their stock market listings later this month, sources
familiar with the transactions said.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
March industrial orders due at 1000 GMT. Seen up 0.5 percent
month-on-month.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)