FRANKFURT May 10 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0613 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
Deutsche Telekom stuck to its full-year outlook after
posting flat core earnings on Thursday, signalling a
stabilisation in its European businesses, which still struggle
with a tough economic environment.
Separately, Bloomberg reported Deutsche Telekom's U.S.
subsidiary T-Mobile USA was discussing a merger with MetroPCS
Communications Inc.
Related news
RWE
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's No.2 utility posted first-quarter profits that
were in line with expectations, as losses from high gas
purchasing prices and falling margins in generation were offset
by higher profits at its oil and gas exploration
unit.
Related news
LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
Germany's biggest airline will publish April traffic
numbers.
Related news
BILFINGER BERGER
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The German building and industrial services provider
reported first-quarter operating earnings doubled, in line with
expectations, helped by asset sales.
Related news
PROSIEBENSAT1
Indicated 1.2 percent higher
The broadcaster reported quarterly results slightly above
forecasts, boosted by higher advertising revenue at its core
German-speaking TV business, and affirmed its 2012
outlook.
Related news
STADA
Indicated 3 percent lower
Germany's largest independent generic drugmaker said
first-quarter net income dropped 35 percent, worse than
expected, on charges related to a cost cutting programme.
Related news
TUI AG
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The travel group reported a second-quarter underlying loss
before interest, tax and amortisation of 224 million euros,
slightly better than expected, saying demand for holidays to
North Africa was recovering.
Related news
CENTROTHERM
Indicated 1.6 percent higher
Final Q1 results. The world's No.2 maker of solar equipment
already said last week it had posted a loss before interest and
tax of 42.9 million euros, wider than the 7.3 million euros
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate.
Related news
SMA SOLAR
Indicated 4.6 percent higher
Germany's No.1 solar company posted slightly lower than
expected operating earnings for the first quarter, confirming
its margins would narrow this year due to increased competition
in the market for solar inverters.
Related news
SOLARWORLD
Indicated 7.4 percent higher
Germany's No.2 solar company unexpectedly posted a quarterly
profit and said it was still aiming for an operating profit for
the full year.
Related news
CONERGY
No indication available
A Chinese company is looking to buy almost 30 percent of the
stricken German solar firm, FTD reported, citing company
sources.
Related news
HANIEL
The family-controlled holding which has major stakes in
Metro AG and Celesio will appoint SAP AG
co-founder Henning Kagermann to its influential family
council, Handelsblatt reported.
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS
ADIDAS - Proposed dividend 1.00 eur/shr
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - Proposed dividend 0.69
eur/shr
BILFINGER BERGER - Proposed dividend 3.40 eur/shr
SGL CARBON - Proposed dividend 0.20 eur/shr
EX-DIVIDEND
ALLIANZ - Dividend 4.50 eur/shr
DEUTSCHE POST - Dividend 0.70 eur/shr
K+S - Dividend 1.30 eur/shr
FREENET - Dividend 1.00 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones down 0.8 pct, S&P 500 down 0.7 pct,
Nasdaq down 0.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei down 0.4 pct at 0600 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
(By Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)