BERLIN May 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

AIR BERLIN

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

The German carrier said on Saturday it sticks to plans for growth and will operate a summer schedule in Berlin which shows a capacity increase of 8 percent.

BMW

Indicated 1.1 percent lower

The world's biggest maker of luxury cars may increase dividends to as much as 40 percent of profit in coming years if earnings continue to rise, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Friedrich Eichiner.

CARL ZEISS MEDITECH

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

The German maker of medical technology may further boost profitability even as revenue growth slows, Boersen-Zeitung reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Christian Mueller.

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.2 percent lower

Germany's biggest airline plans to seek large compensation payments from Berlin airport operators as the delayed opening of a new airport in the country's capital city may inflict unforeseen costs on Lufthansa, Die Welt reported, citing executive board member Carsten Spohr.

INFINEON

Indicated 1.8 percent lower

The German microchip maker said on Sunday that Chief Executive Officer Peter Bauer will quit on Sept. 30 for health reasons. Reinhard Ploss, executive board member responsible for production, development, technology and personnel will replace Bauer who has osteoporosis and informed the supervisory board of his intention to resign.

PORSCHE AG

VOWG_p.DE indicated 1.2 percent lower

The German sports car maker has dropped plans to build a two-seater vehicle which would have been smaller and cheaper than its Boxster model, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported, citing Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller.

Separately, the CEO said Porsche has no immediate plans to develop a smaller version of its four-door Panamera sedan, though he indicated that such a model could become an option in five or six years.

RWE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

Germany's second-largest utility is reviewing strategic requirements regarding the Nabucco gas pipeline project, a spokeswoman said on Saturday, adding the company had not made a decision to exit the project.

PRAKTIKER

Indicated 10.1 percent higher

The struggling German retail chain said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase and obtain an 85 million euro loan from an unidentified investor in order to fund a restructuring.

AURUBIS

Indicated 0.7 percent lower

The copper smelter reported fiscal second quarter net profit of 111 million euros, down 30 percent but better than the 75.5 million euros expected by analysts on average. Poll:

CELESIO

Indicated 1.0 percent lower

German drugs distributor Celesio confirmed its full-year outlook for 2012 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to at least match last year's level.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq +0.01 pct at Friday's close.

Nikkei +0.2 pct at 0524 GMT.

ECB

The European Central Bank calls for bids in its 7-day liquidity-providing operation at 1230 GMT.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April wholesale price index due at 0800 GMT. Seen up 0.4 percent month-on-month, up 2.3 percent year-on-year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES