BERLIN May 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The German carrier said on Saturday it sticks to plans for
growth and will operate a summer schedule in Berlin which shows
a capacity increase of 8 percent.
BMW
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
The world's biggest maker of luxury cars may increase
dividends to as much as 40 percent of profit in coming years if
earnings continue to rise, Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung reported, citing Chief Financial Officer
Friedrich Eichiner.
CARL ZEISS MEDITECH
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
The German maker of medical technology may further boost
profitability even as revenue growth slows, Boersen-Zeitung
reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Christian Mueller.
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 1.2 percent lower
Germany's biggest airline plans to seek large compensation
payments from Berlin airport operators as the delayed opening of
a new airport in the country's capital city may inflict
unforeseen costs on Lufthansa, Die Welt reported, citing
executive board member Carsten Spohr.
INFINEON
Indicated 1.8 percent lower
The German microchip maker said on Sunday that Chief
Executive Officer Peter Bauer will quit on Sept. 30 for health
reasons. Reinhard Ploss, executive board member responsible for
production, development, technology and personnel will replace
Bauer who has osteoporosis and informed the supervisory board of
his intention to resign.
PORSCHE AG
VOWG_p.DE indicated 1.2 percent lower
The German sports car maker has dropped plans to build a
two-seater vehicle which would have been smaller and cheaper
than its Boxster model, Stuttgarter Zeitung reported, citing
Chief Executive Officer Matthias Mueller.
Separately, the CEO said Porsche has no immediate plans to
develop a smaller version of its four-door Panamera sedan,
though he indicated that such a model could become an option in
five or six years.
RWE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
Germany's second-largest utility is reviewing strategic
requirements regarding the Nabucco gas pipeline project, a
spokeswoman said on Saturday, adding the company had not made a
decision to exit the project.
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 10.1 percent higher
The struggling German retail chain said on Sunday it would
launch a capital increase and obtain an 85 million euro loan
from an unidentified investor in order to fund a restructuring.
AURUBIS
Indicated 0.7 percent lower
The copper smelter reported fiscal second quarter net profit
of 111 million euros, down 30 percent but better than the 75.5
million euros expected by analysts on average.
Poll:
CELESIO
Indicated 1.0 percent lower
German drugs distributor Celesio confirmed its full-year
outlook for 2012 adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to at least match last
year's level.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.3 pct, Nasdaq
+0.01 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at 0524 GMT.
ECB
The European Central Bank calls for bids in its 7-day
liquidity-providing operation at 1230 GMT.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
April wholesale price index due at 0800 GMT. Seen up 0.4
percent month-on-month, up 2.3 percent year-on-year.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
