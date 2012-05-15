FRANKFURT May 15 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0632 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks.
ALLIANZ
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Europe's biggest insurer saw operating profit rise 40
percent to 2.330 billion euros ($3 billion)in the first quarter,
as low damage claims and rising revenues in property-casualty
insurance put the company on course for its 2012 earnings
target.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
Germany's biggest steelmaker, forecast a slump in full-year
adjusted operating profit after costs at its mills in Brazil and
weak demand from customers rattled by Europe's debt crisis
weighed on its earnings.
MERCK KGaA
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The German drugs and chemicals maker said its underlying
core profit would rise to 2.8-2.9 billion euro ($3.6-$3.7
billion)this year, up from 2.73 billion in 2011.
SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 2.4 percent higher
The German pay TV broadcaster reported quarterly results
ahead of expectations as it added more customers than expected.
AIR BERLIN
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
Germany's second-largest airline said earnings would
continue to develop positively in 2012 after it reported a
smaller than expected loss for the first quarter thanks to a tax
gain and cost cuts.
SALZGITTER
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Germany's second biggest steelmaker posted a slightly bigger
than expected quarterly loss after the euro zone debt crisis
rattled its customers and weighed on the price of steel.
HAMBURGER HAFEN
Indicated 3.4 percent lower
Q1 results. The provider of logistics services at the
Hamburger sea port said first quarter operating profit dropped
22.6 percent, citing lower earnings quality and expenses for the
reorganisation of a terminal in the Container segment.
NORDEX
Indicated up 3.3 percent
The German wind turbine maker posted a wider-than-expected
operating loss in the first quarter, mainly hurt by low capacity
utilisation and falling margins.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.0 pct, S&P 500 -1.1 pct, Nasdaq
-1.1 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
CENTROTHERM - UBS has raised the stock to 'buy'
from 'neutral'
SYMRISE - DZ Bank has cut the stock to 'hold' from
'buy'.
ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS
SYMRISE - 0.62 euros/share dividend proposed
PRO7SAT1 - 1.17 euros/share dividend proposed
LANXESS - 0.85 euros/share dividend proposed
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German gross domestic product grew a surprise 0.5 percent in
the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms - well ahead of a
consensus forecast, as exports helped the economy bounce back
from contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.
May ZEW due ay 0900 GMT. Economic sentiment seen at 19.0,
down from 23.4 in April. Current conditions seen at 38.0, down
from 40.7 in the previous month.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
