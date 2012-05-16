FRANKFURT May 16 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 1.0 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0616 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

EURO ZONE

Attempts to form a government in Greece collapsed on Tuesday, jolting financial markets at the prospect that leftists opposed to the terms of an EU bailout could sweep to victory in a June election and tip the euro zone deeper into crisis.

Related news

DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA, AIR BERLIN

Lufthansa indicated 1.0 percent lower

Air Berlin indicated 0.2 percent higher

The opening of Berlin's new airport may be delayed until spring 2013, German daily Bild reported. The airport said this month the opening would be pushed back by up to three months from the planned date of June 3.

A spokesman for Lufthansa said Germany's biggest airline would look at any acquisition opportunities but was focusing on its existing business and its savings programme at the moment. The Financial Times earlier said Lufthansa was interested in purchasing Portugal's flag carrier TAP.

Related news

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The company's unit T-Mobile USA, the fourth largest U.S. mobile provider, said it is cutting another 900 jobs to preserve cash for investment in its network after its proposed $39 billion purchase by AT&T Inc failed late last year due to regulatory opposition.

Related news

E.ON

Indicated 0.8 percent lower

A consortium led by Australia's Macquarie Group has emerged as the frontrunner to buy Open Grid Europe, the gas distribution network of Germany's top utility, several sources involved in the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

Related news 

EADS

Indicated 0.3 percent higher in Frankfurt

The Airbus parent took a charge of 158 million euros ($202 million) connected with wing cracks on the A380 superjumbo as it posted better-than-expected first-quarter results on Wednesday.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETINGS

AIXTRON - 0.25 euros/share dividend proposal

BMW - 2.30 euros/share dividend proposal

CELESIO - 0.25 euros/share dividend proposal

DEUTSCHE BOERSE - 2.30 euros/share dividend proposal

WACKER CHEMIE - 2.20 euros/share dividend proposal

EX-DIVIDEND

SYMRISE - dividend 0.62 euros/share

PRO7SAT1 - dividend 1.17 euros/share

LANXESS - dividend 0.85 euros/share

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.5 pct, S&P 500 -0.6 pct, Nasdaq -0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei -1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

BANKS

Around 20 of Europe's biggest banks are to discuss plans to challenge the dominance of the top three credit ratings agencies, the Financial Times reported.

Related news

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7828 euros) (By Christiaan Hetzner and Edward Taylor)