FRANKFURT May 18 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 1.3 percent lower
The maker of luxury cars is examining whether to build new
production sites in Mexico and eastern Europe, Handelsblatt
reported, citing company sources.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The stock exchange operator said it had entered a
cooperation agreement with the China Financial Futures Exchange
to share knowledge and information, including an employee
exchange programme.
HUGO BOSS
Indicated 0.9 percent lower
The fashion house plans to open about 60 new stores in
China's mainland over the next three years, in addition to its
86 stores there, CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs told The Wall Street
Journal's Europe edition.
SOLAR
The United States hit Chinese solar companies with punitive
import tariffs of 30 percent or more on Thursday, ruling they
had dumped cut-price solar panels into the U.S. market.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq
-2.1 pct at Thursday's close.
Nikkei -3 pct at Friday's close.
IPO
Beauty company Coty Inc is preparing an initial public
offering, its chairman told a German newspaper.
Separately, Goldrooster AG, the holding company of
sports fashion company Goldrooster Group, said its shares will
be listed in the Entry Standard of Frankfurt's stock exchange as
of May 18.
ANZAG
The head of Anzag owner Alliance Boots, Stefano
Pessina, told Handelsblatt he may at some point buy the
remaining shares in the drugs distributor, adding this was not
certain. He also said renaming Anzag to Alliance could make
sense but was not a priority.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
April producer prices +0.2 pct m/m and +2.4 percent y/y.
Reuters poll was for 0.3 pct m/m and +2.6 pct y/y.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Christoph Steitz; Editing by
Paul Tait)