FRANKFURT May 18 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.9 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

BMW

Indicated 1.3 percent lower

The maker of luxury cars is examining whether to build new production sites in Mexico and eastern Europe, Handelsblatt reported, citing company sources.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The stock exchange operator said it had entered a cooperation agreement with the China Financial Futures Exchange to share knowledge and information, including an employee exchange programme.

HUGO BOSS

Indicated 0.9 percent lower

The fashion house plans to open about 60 new stores in China's mainland over the next three years, in addition to its 86 stores there, CEO Claus-Dietrich Lahrs told The Wall Street Journal's Europe edition.

SOLAR

The United States hit Chinese solar companies with punitive import tariffs of 30 percent or more on Thursday, ruling they had dumped cut-price solar panels into the U.S. market.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.2 pct, S&P 500 -1.5 pct, Nasdaq -2.1 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -3 pct at Friday's close.

IPO

Beauty company Coty Inc is preparing an initial public offering, its chairman told a German newspaper.

Separately, Goldrooster AG, the holding company of sports fashion company Goldrooster Group, said its shares will be listed in the Entry Standard of Frankfurt's stock exchange as of May 18.

ANZAG

The head of Anzag owner Alliance Boots, Stefano Pessina, told Handelsblatt he may at some point buy the remaining shares in the drugs distributor, adding this was not certain. He also said renaming Anzag to Alliance could make sense but was not a priority.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

April producer prices +0.2 pct m/m and +2.4 percent y/y. Reuters poll was for 0.3 pct m/m and +2.6 pct y/y.

