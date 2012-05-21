FRANKFURT May 21 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0625 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
EURO ZONE CRISIS
World leaders backed keeping Greece in the euro zone on
Saturday and vowed to take all steps necessary to combat
financial turmoil while revitalizing a global economy
increasingly threatened by Europe's debt crisis.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM, SKY DEUTSCHLAND
Deutsche Telekom indicated 0.5 percent higher
Sky Deutschland indicated 0.1 percent lower
Deutsche Telekom executive Niek Jan van Damme told daily
Tagesspiegel the company was in talks with Sky Deutschland over
using some of Sky's broadcast rights for Bundesliga soccer. He
said he was confident a deal could be reached.
FRESENIUS SE, RHOEN-KLINIKUM
Fresenius indicated 0.2 percent lower
Rhoen-Klinikum indicated 0.4 percent higher
The healthcare group said it will not raise its 22.50 euros
per share offer for hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum,
using blunt language in its offer document to shareholders who
may be hoping for a better deal.
RWE
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Russian energy firm Sintez Group has filed a fresh lawsuit
against the German utility and its outgoing Chief Executive
Juergen Grossmann, seeking 675 million euros in damages, a
German court said on Friday.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The carmaker's Audi division is looking into a management
reshuffle as it eyes an expansion in China, Latin America and
the United States, the unit's head told WirtschaftsWoche.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The operator of Frankfurt airport is still scouting for
deals in emerging markets and among other remains interested in
airports in Brazil, its finance chief Matthias Zieschang told
the Financial Times.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated unchanged
German cable company Kabel Deutschland said it
agreed to buy regional player Tele Columbus for about 618
million euros, including interest.
TUI AG
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
An executive at TUI's competitor Thomas Cook told
Sunday paper Euro am Sonntag that German bookings across the
industry for holidays in Greece have slumped by almost a third
so far this year, amid a looming re-election, talk of a euro
exit and pictures of violent protests in cities.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
MERCK KGAA - UBS raises its recommendation on the
stock to "buy" from "neutral"
THYSSENKRUPP - UBS raises the stock to "neutral"
from "sell". WestLB riases the stock to "add" from "neutral". JP
Morgan cuts its price target on the stock to 21 euros from 26
euros, with an "overweight" rating.
EADS - UBS raises the stock to "buy" from
"neutral".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.7 pct, Nasdaq
-1.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.3 pct at Monday's close.
GM'S OPEL
Opel Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke, the German
state of North-Rhine Westphalia's Economy Minister Harry
Voigtsberger as well as the state's Premier Hannelore Kraft are
due to address workers at Opel's plant in Bochum, Germany on
Monday morning.
IPO
The majority owner of Evonik is expected to
decide on Monday whether to launch an initial public offering,
sources close to the transaction have said.
GERMAN ECONOMY
Germany's largest industrial union IG Metall will get its
biggest pay rise in 20 years after agreeing to a 4.3-percent pay
increase deal with employers at the end of marathon talks that
ended just before dawn on Saturday.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger)