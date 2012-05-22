FRANKFURT May 22 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.6 percent higher on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

Slovakia's Economy Minister Tomas Malatinsky said the government should sell its 49 percent stake in telecommunications company Slovak Telekom, run by Deutsche Telekom, according to Slovak paper Sme.

Related news

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

The dialysis company's top rival in the United States, US. operator or dialysis clinics DaVita Inc, struck a $4.42 billion deal to buy HealthCare Partners, an operator of physician practices.

Related news

RWE

Indicated 0.7 percent higher

France's Veolia has asked a German court to grant a temporary injunction to stop RWE from selling its stake in water company Berlinwasser back to Berlin, German media reported.

Separately, British subsidiary RWE Trading has appointed Chris Roberts and Ravi Khosla as joint heads of its coal department, sources close to the company said on Monday.

Related news

AXEL SPRINGER

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Polish broadcaster TVN may seal the sale of its Internet arm onet to Axel Springer and Ringier later this week, Polish paper Rzeczpospolita reported.

Related news

HOCHTIEF

Indicated 2.2 percent higher

The German builder's Australian unit Leighton said it sees a strong project pipeline ahead despite comments from major miners that they may cut spending on big new projects to conserve capital in an uncertain environment.

Related news

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

SMA SOLAR - Proposed dividend 1.30 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +1.1 pct, S&P 500 +1.6 pct, Nasdaq +2.5 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei +1.1 pct at Tuesday's close.

IPO

German chemicals and real estate conglomerate Evonik may delay a possible initial public offering, as the euro zone debt crisis continues to roil markets, majority owner the RAG foundation signalled late Monday.

Related news

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Edward Taylor and Maria Sheahan)