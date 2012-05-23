FRANKFURT May 23 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.4 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0621 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
SAP
Indicated 2.1 percent lower
Europe's top software company said it would buy U.S.
software maker Ariba Inc for $45 a share, turning up
the heat on SAP's U.S. rival Oracle in the
Internet-based software market. The deal puts Ariba's enterprise
value at about $4.3 billion.
BMW, DAIMLER, VOLKSWAGEN
BMW indicated 1.6 percent lower
Daimler indicated 1.2 percent lower
Volkswagen indicated 1.2 percent lower
The EU's tax chief wants carmakers to drop opposition to
proposals to change EU fuel taxation that would likely curtail
diesel demand, saying they will be given a decade to adapt
engine production to a new regime.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
COMMERZBANK - No dividend proposed
METRO - Proposed dividend 1.35 eur/shr
SAP - Proposed dividend 0.75 eur/shr
AAREAL BANK - No dividend proposed
VOSSLOH - Proposed dividend 2.50 eur/shr
EX-DIVIDEND
SMA SOLAR - Dividend 1.30 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones unchanged, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq
-0.3 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei -2.0 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner and Maria Sheahan)