UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reinstates dividend, forecasts growth after 2017
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)
FRANKFURT May 25 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent lower on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0628 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
IPO
The owners of Evonik on Friday confirmed they plan to list the shares of the specialty chemicals company on the Frankfurt stock exchange, in what will likely be one of the largest German share offerings this summer.
Separately, IFR reported that Evonik plans to raise between 3.5 billion euros ($4.40 billion) and 4.5 billion euros.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Volkswagen will not pressure workers at its U.S. plant to join the United Auto Workers union. Instead, the UAW is relying heavily on the IG Metall to help it organize German-owned U.S. plants a top labour official said.
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM - dividend 0.70 eur/shr
SALZGITTER - dividend 0.45 eur/shr
SOLARWORLD - dividend 0.09 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.3 pct, S&P 500 +0.1 pct, Nasdaq -0.4 percent at Thursday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Friday's close.
HDI
German insurer HDI-Gerling International Holdings and Canada's Intact Insurance and have emerged as top contenders to buy a 26 percent stake in the non-life insurer of India's Reliance Capital, the Mint reported on Friday.
SCHLECKER
A creditor meeting is scheduled for Friday to decide over the insolvent drugstore company's future and possibly pick a buyer for what's left of the chain, which has closed 2,000 of its outlets.
Separately, a person close to Nicolas Berggruen said the U.S.-German investor, who also owns German department store chain Karstadt, is interested in buying Schlecker.
EURO ZONE
Germany's government and opposition parties edged closer on Thursday towards a compromise deal that would pave the way for parliamentary approval of Europe's new fiscal pact and permanent bailout fund.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German consumer morale held steady going into June, the GfK market research group said on Friday, as business cycle expectations shot up despite renewed euro zone turbulence.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Edward Taylor)
