FRANKFURT May 28 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 1.0 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0610 GMT.
Monday is a public holiday in Germany, though the Frankfurt
stock exchange is open for trading. The following are some of
the factors that may move German stocks:
AUTOS
BMW indicated 0.9 percent higher
Daimler indicated 0.9 percent higher
Volkswagen indicated 1.1 percent higher
Porsche indicated 0.7 percent higher
The government of China will soon resume paying subsidies to
rural residents who trade in old vehicles for new, fuel
efficient ones in an effort to rekindle demand amid a slowdown
in the world's largest auto market, a government official told
Reuters on Monday.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 1.0 percent higher
The steel company's Steel Americas business, which the
company may put up for sale, will continue posting operating
losses until at least next year, Chief Executive Heinrich
Hiesinger told a German newspaper.
CONTINENTAL AG
Indicated 1.3 percent higher
The automotive supplier's customer for an internet-capable
multimedia head unit announced in January is PSA Peugeot-Citroen
, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on
Saturday, citing company sources.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 1.5 percent higher
The real estate group said it has agreed to buy a property
portfolio valued at about 1.24 billion euros ($1.55 billion)
from Barclays.
EADS
Indicated 0.8 percent higher in Frankfurt
The European aerospace and defence company would have to
rethink its cost structure if the euro zone collapsed and Europe
returned to a system of national currencies, outgoing Chief
Executive Louis Gallois said.
HOCHTIEF
Indicated 0.7 percent higher
Hochtief AG sees potential for billions of euros of revenue
from joint projects with Spanish parent ACS ACS.MC, the German
builder's finance chief told a German newspaper.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
The cable company's chief executive told Reuters his company
would not take part in the bidding for Primacom, a move seen as
a gesture to the competition regulators, which are evaluating
Kabel Deutschland's takeover of Tele Columbus.
SOLARWORLD, SMA SOLAR
SolarWorld indicated 1.4 percent higher
SMA Solar indicated 1.2 percent higher
German solar power plants produced a world record 22
gigawatts of electricity per hour - equal to 20 nuclear power
stations at full capacity - through the midday hours on Friday
and Saturday, the head of a renewable energy think tank said.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.6 pct, S&P 500 -0.2 pct, Nasdaq
-0.1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +0.2 pct at Monday's close.
($1 = 0.7992 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan)