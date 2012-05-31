FRANKFURT May 31 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open unchanged on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT. The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Germany's flagship lender will present its new leadership duo to shareholders at the annual general meeting held in Frankfurt on Thursday.

Volkswagen

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The carmaker said early on Thursay it agreed with German labour leaders on a pay deal. It plans to publish the outcome of the wage negotiations at a press conference at 0900 GMT.

MUNICH RE ALLIANZ HANNOVER RE

Munich Re indicated 0.2 percent higher, Allianz -0.2 pct, Hannover Re indicated flat

Insurers could have to pay out as much as 700 million euros ($880 million) as a result of earthquakes that hit northern Italy this month, risk-modelling agency Eqecat said on Wednesday.

NORDEX

Indicated 4 percent higher

The United States imposed preliminary duties as high as 26 percent on wind towers from China on Wednesday, putting German wind-power company Nordex at a relative advantage over its Chinese rivals in the U.S. market.

RETAIL

German unlisted retail group REWE is expected to announce a deal to buy a majority stake in Czech tour operator EXIM tours, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

Separately, insolvent German drugstore chain Schlecker has sold its French unit Schlecker SNC to rival French retailer Systeme U, Schlecker said on Wednesday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

DEUTSCHE BANK - proposed dividend 0.75 eur/shr

EX-DIVIDEND

STADA - dividend 0.37 eur/shr

BAYWA - dividend 0.60 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -1.3 pct, S&P 500 -1.4 pct, Nasdaq -1.2 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -1.4 pct at 0500 GMT.

GERMAN SWISS TAX DEAL

Switzerland's parliament on Thursday gave the green light for a German-Swiss tax deal, a crucial step which could pave the way for Germany to raise billions of extra euros from previously undeclared funds.

EUROZONE

The option of issuing joint euro zone sovereign debt to help stimulate growth in Europe remains on the table, Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker, said on Wednesday.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German retail sales rose more than expected in April on a monthly basis, up 0.6 percent in real terms, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Separately, German May jobless figures due at 0755 GMT. Number of jobless seen down by 5,000 on a seasonally adjusted basis, adjusted unemployment rate seen at 6.8 percent.

