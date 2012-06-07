FRANKFURT, June 7 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, which is a
public holiday in parts of Germany, though the Frankfurt stock
exchange is open for trading.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang &
Schwarz at 0614 GMT:
DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK
Deutsche Bank indicated 0.6 percent higher
Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent higher
Germany's private and public-sector banks have agreed with
employees on a staggered pay increase of 2.9 percent in July and
again 2.5 percent in July 2013, plus a one-off payment of 350
euros.
Separately, TRUenergy, the Australian unit of Hong
Kong-listed CLP Holdings, is set to name a number of
banks, including Deutsche Bank, as lead managers for its
expected $3 billion IPO, three sources said.
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Recent earthquakes in Northern Italy which have killed 27
people and inflicted heavy losses on local industries may delay
deliveries of some Lamborghini models, the Italian super sports
car maker - a unit of VW's Audi brand - said in a
statement on Wednesday.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.5 percent higher
Europe's largest drugs distributor is set to reshuffle its
management, possibly leading to the departure of the board
member in charge of its wholesale business, people familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
EADS
Indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt
EADS unit Airbus said on Wednesday that U.S. aircraft
leasing company Air Lease Corp has signed a firm contract
for 36 of its A320neo aircraft, including 20 larger-sized
A321neo planes.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
AIR BERLIN - no dividend proposed
EX-DIVIDEND
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - dividend 0.23 eur/shr
JENOPTIK - dividend 0.15 eur/shr
KONTRON - dividend 0.20 eur/shr
CEWE COLOR - dividend 1.40 eur/shr
SIXT - dividend 0.75 eur/shr
SCHALTBAU - dividend 1.80 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +2.4 pct, S&P 500 +2.3 pct, Nasdaq
+2.4 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei +1.2 pct at Thursday's close.
