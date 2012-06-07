FRANKFURT, June 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Thursday, which is a public holiday in parts of Germany, though the Frankfurt stock exchange is open for trading.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0614 GMT:

DEUTSCHE BANK COMMERZBANK

Deutsche Bank indicated 0.6 percent higher

Commerzbank indicated 0.5 percent higher

Germany's private and public-sector banks have agreed with employees on a staggered pay increase of 2.9 percent in July and again 2.5 percent in July 2013, plus a one-off payment of 350 euros.

Separately, TRUenergy, the Australian unit of Hong Kong-listed CLP Holdings, is set to name a number of banks, including Deutsche Bank, as lead managers for its expected $3 billion IPO, three sources said.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.6 percent higher

Recent earthquakes in Northern Italy which have killed 27 people and inflicted heavy losses on local industries may delay deliveries of some Lamborghini models, the Italian super sports car maker - a unit of VW's Audi brand - said in a statement on Wednesday.

CELESIO

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

Europe's largest drugs distributor is set to reshuffle its management, possibly leading to the departure of the board member in charge of its wholesale business, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

EADS

Indicated 0.5 percent higher in Frankfurt

EADS unit Airbus said on Wednesday that U.S. aircraft leasing company Air Lease Corp has signed a firm contract for 36 of its A320neo aircraft, including 20 larger-sized A321neo planes.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

AIR BERLIN - no dividend proposed

EX-DIVIDEND

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN - dividend 0.23 eur/shr

JENOPTIK - dividend 0.15 eur/shr

KONTRON - dividend 0.20 eur/shr

CEWE COLOR - dividend 1.40 eur/shr

SIXT - dividend 0.75 eur/shr

SCHALTBAU - dividend 1.80 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +2.4 pct, S&P 500 +2.3 pct, Nasdaq +2.4 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei +1.2 pct at Thursday's close.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz)