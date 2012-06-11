FRANKFURT, June 11 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 2.5 percent higher on Monday according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT. The
following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
Volkswagen indicated 3.4 percent higher
Porsche indicated 7.7 percent higher
Porsche SE has found a way to sell the remaining 50.1
percent of its sports car unit to Volkswagen without paying an
estimated 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in tax, business
weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday.
Separately, Volkswagen plans to nearly double its production
in China to 4 million cars annually by 2018.
Financial Times Deutschland reported Volkswagen is in the
early stages of examining whether to take a stake in troubled
U.S. truckmaker Navistar International in order to close
the gap to rival Daimler.
LUFTHANSA, EADS, TUI
Lufthansa indicated 2.3 percent higher
EAD indicated 2.4 percent higher in Frankurt
TUI indicated 3.2 percent higher
German airline Condor, a unit of tour operator Thomas Cook
, plans to expand its fleet thanks to strong demand for
package tours, Thomas Cook Germany's chief told weekly magazine
Focus.
Separately, TUI's unlisted rival Rewe Touristik is planning
further acquisitions or stake purchases following its recent
deal to buy Czech tour operator Exim.
DEUTSCHE WOHEN
Indicated 3.3 percent lower
The German real estate company said it aims to raise as much
as 475 million euros in a capital increase to help finance its
acquisition of a property portfolio from Barclays.
EVONIK IPO
The owners of German chemicals firm Evonik may pull the plug
on what could have otherwise been Europe's largest initial
public offering in more than a year.
SOLAR
South Korea's LG Electronics aims to more than
triple its annual production capacity for solar modules to 1
gigawatt (GW) by 2014, Michael Harre, vice president of LG's
European solar business, told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche.
LANDESBANKS
A consolidation of German landesbanks is unlikely in the
foreseeable future, according to the head of Norddeutsche
Landesbank (NordLB).
EX-DIVIDEND
VTG - dividend 0.35 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.8 pct, S&P 500 +0.8 pct, Nasdaq
+1 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei +2 pct Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.8021 euros)
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner, Jonathan Gould and Harro ten
Wolde)