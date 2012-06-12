FRANKFURT, June 12 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent lower on Tuesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0624 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA
Indicated 0.2 percent higher
May traffic figures due at 1100 GMT.
EADS
Indicated 0.7 percent lower in Frankfurt
Boeing reeled off targets including an unusual pledge
to sell 1,000 jets this year, putting it on course to recover
leadership of the $100 billion global jet market amid growing
tensions with its rival Airbus.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
GAGFAH - proposed dividend 0.10 eur/shr
JUNGHEINRICH - proposed dividend 0.76 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -1.1 pct, S&P 500 -1.3 pct, Nasdaq
-1.7 pct at Monday's close.
Nikkei -1.0 pct at Tuesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK - Societe Generale raises the stock
to "buy" from "hold" and cuts its price target to 36 euros from
38 euros.
DEUTSCHE POST - HSBC starts the stock with
"overweight".
E.ON - UBS raises the stock to "buy" from
"neutral".
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE - UBS adds the stock to its
European bio & medtech most preferred list.
RWE - UBS cuts its price target on the stock to 30
euros from 36 euros, with a "neutral" recommendation.
IPO
Prospects for Evonik's second IPO attempt dimmed on Monday
as investors made it clear that proposed valuations for the
German speciality chemical company were too high, saying only a
big discount to listed peers might do the trick.
