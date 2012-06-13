FRANKFURT, June 13 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.5 percent higher on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0631 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.6 percent higher
Co-chief executive Anshu Jain wooed German business leaders
late on Tuesday by saying he would seek to safeguard the legacy
of his predecessors, and backed calls for further austerity and
European integration.
FRESENIUS
Indicated 0.3 percent higher
The German healthcare group is awaiting U.S. regulations
before deciding whether to enter the nascent market of low-cost
copies of established biotechnology drugs, which has attracted a
slew of major drugmakers.
VOLKSWAGEN, PORSCHE
Volkswagen indicated 0.5 percent higher
Porsche Indicated 0.9 percent higher
VW's finance chief said the car company would integrate
sportscar maker Porsche AG as soon as possible, also signalling
that media reports of a tax-exempt way to soon complete the
transaction were exaggerated.
Separately, Financial Times Deutschland cited a person
familiar with the matter as saying the takeover of the rest of
Porsche AG will cost 4.5 billion euros, about 600 million more
than previously agreed.
GERMAN UTILITIES
E.ON indicated 0.9 percent higher
RWE indicated 0.8 percent higher
Utilities such as RWE, ENBW and
Vattenfall are seeking about 15 billion euros in
damages as a result of Germany's nuclear power exit, the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reports, with E.ON
alone estimating its damage at at least 8 billion euros.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
KRONES - proposed dividend 0.60 eur/shr
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - proposed dividend 0.45 eur/shr
EX-DIVIDEND
GAGFAH - dividend 0.10 eur/shr
JUNGHEINRICH - dividend 0.76 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +1.3 pct, S&P 500 +1.2 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +0.6 pct at Wednesday's close.
IPOs
KTG Agrar set terms for the IPO of its biogas energy
subsidiary KTG Energie AG, saying it was offering 2.7 million
shares at a fixed price of 13.80 euros per share. The
subscription period runs to June 26 and anchor investors have
already signed up, the company said.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for May was confirmed at
a rate of 1.9 percent year-on-year, falling below the key
two-percent threshold for the first time since December 2010,
the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday.
