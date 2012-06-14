FRANKFURT, June 14 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

DEUTSCHE BANK

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

Two top executives overseeing real estate in Asia for Deutsche Bank's institutional investment unit, RREEF, have left the company, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

FRAPORT

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport were up 1.4 percent at 5.11 million in May.

GERRY WEBER

Indicated 0.1 percent lower

The fashion house said on Thursday it was on track to reach its full-year targets after posting a gain in quarterly sales and profit.

KABEL DEUTSCHLAND

Indicated 1.6 percent lower

The cable company said it would keep its dividend stable next year after reporting in-line operating profit for its fiscal fourth quarter.

STADA

Indicated 0.3 percent lower

The drugmaker sees Russia becoming its biggest market in 2015, its Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff told Handelsblatt daily in an interview.

CENTROTHERM

Indicated 30.6 percent lower

Centrotherm said credit insurance companies would no longer insure deliveries of merchandise to the German solar equipment maker due to the poor market environment and resulting strained financing situation.

HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN

Indicated 0.2 percent lower

The printing machine maker posted a full fiscal-year net loss that widened to 230 million euros from 129 million a year earlier, it said on Thursday.

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS

HHLA - proposed dividend 0.65 eur/shr

EX-DIVIDEND

KRONES - dividend 0.60 eur/shr

RHOEN-KLINIKUM - dividend 0.45 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7, Nasdaq +0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.

Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.

GM'S OPEL

General Motors' European unit Opel is negotiating a deal with labour unions to close the Bochum plant after production of the Zafira Tourer van ends in exchange for guaranteeing German jobs through 2016.

EURO ZONE

Credit ratings agency Moody's cut its rating on Spanish government debt on Wednesday by three notches to Baa3 from A3, saying the newly approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks will increase the country's debt burden.

Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kept the pressure on European leaders to lay out their plans for the future of the euro zone sooner rather than later to keep the debt crisis from escalating.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May whole prices down 0.7 percent month-on-month, up 1.7 percent year-on-year. Were seen down 1.4 percent month-on-month, up 1.0 percent year-on-year.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

DIARIES

REUTERS TOP NEWS ($1 = 0.7953 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)