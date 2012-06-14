FRANKFURT, June 14 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Thursday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0617 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
Two top executives overseeing real estate in Asia for
Deutsche Bank's institutional investment unit, RREEF, have left
the company, sources told Reuters on Thursday.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Passenger numbers at Frankfurt airport were up 1.4 percent
at 5.11 million in May.
GERRY WEBER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
The fashion house said on Thursday it was on track to reach
its full-year targets after posting a gain in quarterly sales
and profit.
KABEL DEUTSCHLAND
Indicated 1.6 percent lower
The cable company said it would keep its dividend stable
next year after reporting in-line operating profit for its
fiscal fourth quarter.
STADA
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The drugmaker sees Russia becoming its biggest market in
2015, its Chief Executive Hartmut Retzlaff told Handelsblatt
daily in an interview.
CENTROTHERM
Indicated 30.6 percent lower
Centrotherm said credit insurance companies would no longer
insure deliveries of merchandise to the German solar equipment
maker due to the poor market environment and resulting strained
financing situation.
HEIDELBERGER DRUCKMASCHINEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The printing machine maker posted a full fiscal-year net
loss that widened to 230 million euros from 129 million a year
earlier, it said on Thursday.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
HHLA - proposed dividend 0.65 eur/shr
EX-DIVIDEND
KRONES - dividend 0.60 eur/shr
RHOEN-KLINIKUM - dividend 0.45 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.7, Nasdaq
+0.9 pct at Wednesday's close.
Nikkei -0.2 pct at Thursday's close.
GM'S OPEL
General Motors' European unit Opel is negotiating a deal
with labour unions to close the Bochum plant after production of
the Zafira Tourer van ends in exchange for guaranteeing German
jobs through 2016.
EURO ZONE
Credit ratings agency Moody's cut its rating on Spanish
government debt on Wednesday by three notches to Baa3 from A3,
saying the newly approved euro zone plan to help Spain's banks
will increase the country's debt burden.
Separately, U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner kept
the pressure on European leaders to lay out their plans for the
future of the euro zone sooner rather than later to keep the
debt crisis from escalating.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May whole prices down 0.7 percent month-on-month, up
1.7 percent year-on-year. Were seen down 1.4 percent
month-on-month, up 1.0 percent year-on-year.
($1 = 0.7953 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan)