FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0637 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE

Allianz indicated 0.2 percent lower

Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent lower

Allianz Belgium acquired insurance activities from Mensura, a mutual insurer with 160 employees and 136 million euros in premiums, specialised in worker's accident insurance.

Separately, the Financial Times Deutschland reported, without citing sources, that the European Union may exempt existing insurance contracts from parts of the new Solvency II risk capital rules for a period of seven years.

K+S

Indicated unchanged

Europe's top potash supplier is unlikely to join the Canadian export consortium Canpotex once it opens its Saskatchewan potash mine, but will follow that company's practice of moderating production to support prices, chairman Norbert Steiner said in an interview with Reuters.

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.8 percent higher

ThyssenKrupp AG and RG Steel LLC may struggle to attract suitors for their steel assets while the ailing market remains mired in oversupply, costs rise and prices fall, executives at two major steel producers said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE WOHNEN

Indicated 13.5 percent higher

The company set a subscription price of 10.50 euros per share for a capital increase in which it hopes to raise about 460 million euros to help finance its planned takeover of the BauBeCon Group.

EX-DIVIDEND

BECHTLE - dividend 1.00 eur/shr

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones up 0.8 pct, S&P 500 up 1.0 pct, Nasdaq up 1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.

Nikkei up 1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.

ANALYSTS' VIEWS

E.ON - Nomura raises the stock to "buy" from "neutral".

RWE - Nomura raises the stock to "neutral" from "reduce" and cuts its price target to 32 euros from 34 euros.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German May producer prices -0.3 m/m, +2.1 pct y/y. Were seen -0.2 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y.

