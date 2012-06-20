FRANKFURT, June 20 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Wednesday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0637 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
ALLIANZ, MUNICH RE
Allianz indicated 0.2 percent lower
Munich Re indicated 0.4 percent lower
Allianz Belgium acquired insurance activities from Mensura,
a mutual insurer with 160 employees and 136 million euros in
premiums, specialised in worker's accident insurance.
Separately, the Financial Times Deutschland reported,
without citing sources, that the European Union may exempt
existing insurance contracts from parts of the new Solvency II
risk capital rules for a period of seven years.
K+S
Indicated unchanged
Europe's top potash supplier is unlikely to join the
Canadian export consortium Canpotex once it opens its
Saskatchewan potash mine, but will follow that company's
practice of moderating production to support prices, chairman
Norbert Steiner said in an interview with Reuters.
THYSSENKRUPP
Indicated 0.8 percent higher
ThyssenKrupp AG and RG Steel LLC may struggle to attract
suitors for their steel assets while the ailing market remains
mired in oversupply, costs rise and prices fall, executives at
two major steel producers said on Tuesday.
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN
Indicated 13.5 percent higher
The company set a subscription price of 10.50 euros per
share for a capital increase in which it hopes to raise about
460 million euros to help finance its planned takeover of the
BauBeCon Group.
EX-DIVIDEND
BECHTLE - dividend 1.00 eur/shr
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones up 0.8 pct, S&P 500 up 1.0 pct,
Nasdaq up 1.2 pct at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei up 1.1 pct at Wednesday's close.
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
E.ON - Nomura raises the stock to "buy" from
"neutral".
RWE - Nomura raises the stock to "neutral" from
"reduce" and cuts its price target to 32 euros from 34 euros.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
German May producer prices -0.3 m/m, +2.1 pct y/y. Were seen
-0.2 pct m/m, +2.3 pct y/y.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Edward Taylor)