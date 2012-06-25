FRANKFURT, June 25 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.1 percent lower on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0605 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
BMW
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
The German premium car maker and Toyota Motor Corp
are planning to expand cooperation beyond green car technology
and diesel engines, magazine Der Spiegel reported on Sunday,
without citing sources.
Related news
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Greek group OTE, the biggest telecoms operator in
southeastern Europe, which is 40 percent owned by Deutsche
Telekom, plans to sell its Bulgarian units to help refinance 3.4
billion euros of debt maturing in the next two years.
Related news
RWE
Indicated unchanged
Germany's second-biggest utility is seeking compensation
from the federal government as its offshore wind farm project
faces "further massive delays," Der Spiegel reported on Sunday,
citing the company's new CEO.
RWE is urging Russia's Gazprom to grant further
concessions in talks about delivery contracts, according to a
company spokesman.
Related news
E.ON AG
Indicated 0.3 percent lower
The German utility may receive "adequate compensation" from
the Federal Network Agency to keep operating gas power stations
earmarked for closure that are relevant for network safety,
magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Saturday, citing agency
chief Jochen Homann.
Related news
VOLKSWAGEN
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
Europe's largest car maker's finance division is considering
the impact of a possible exit of Greece from the single-currency
zone, Chief Executive Frank Witter told Automobilwoche in
remarks confirmed by a spokesman on Sunday.
Related news
DAIMLER, CONTINTAL
Daimler indicated 0.4 percent higher
Continental indicated 0.1 percent higher
South Korean tyre maker Hankook Tire will start
supplying tyres for German auto manufacturer Daimler,
Handelsblatt reported on Sunday without citing sources.
Related news
LANXESS
Indicated unchanged
The German chemical maker is "very well underway" to meet
its operating-profit goal of 1.4 billion euros ($1.75 billion)
by 2015, Boersen-Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing Chief
Financial Officer Bernhard Duettmann. The dividend payout ratio
will "probably not change dramatically" in the next two to three
years, he added.
Related news
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated 0.2 percent lower
The German lubricant maker will increase prices to counter
effects from the euro's weakening against the dollar and rising
raw material costs, Euro am Sonntag reported, citing finance
chief Alexander Selent. The company expects revenue to grow 5
percent this year, according to Selent.
Related news
MLP
Indicated 1.1 percent higher
The German financial advisor expects business to pick up in
the second half of the year as development in the second quarter
has been muted amid difficult market conditions, Euro am Sonntag
reported, citing Chief Executive Officer Uwe Schroeder-Wildberg.
Related news
PRAKTIKER
Indicated 2 percent higher
Key shareholders of the German retail chain have been
courting investors with a restructuring plan that differs from
the company's own cost-cutting blueprint, WirtschaftsWoche
reported on Saturday. The plan is designed to boost Praktiker's
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) above 180 million euros by 2014, based on investments
of about 100 million.
Related news
EnBW
The head of Morgan Stanley's German unit has offered
to step down following an uproar over emails he reportedly
exchanged with a regional politician, and the bank has not yet
decided whether to accept his resignation, according to two
people familiar with the matter.
Notheis got into hot water over his emails to Stefan Mappus,
then the premier of Baden-Wuerttemberg, when the southern German
state was seeking to buy a 45 percent stake in local utility
provider EnBW from French utility EDF.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETINGS
PORSCHE SE - proposed dividend 0.76 eur/shr
ANALYSTS' VIEWS
BEIERSDORF - Barclays has rated the stock
"underweight".
HENKEL - Barclays has rated the stock
"overweight".
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +0.7 pct, Nasdaq
+1.2 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.7 pct at Monday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
DIARIES
REUTERS TOP NEWS
($1 = 0.7977 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer and Harro ten Wolde)