FRANKFURT Aug 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0609 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

LUFTHANSA

Indicated 1.7 percent lower

Cabin crew union UFO is due to decide later on Tuesday whether to call for a strike at Lufthansa following a 13-month dispute over pay. UFO said late on Monday that the parties had not yet reached a result and the talks were continuing.

SIEMENS

Indicated 0.6 percent lower

The conglomerate filed a legal complaint against Lille to push for an examination of whether it should have received a subway train contract the French city awarded to rival Alstom , Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a company spokesman.

Separately, the company said it would cut 500 jobs at its Drive Technologies business by 2016.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's revised its outlook on VW to positive from stable and affirmed its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings at 'A-/A-2', saying the automaker's credit ratios look strong enough to accommodate the acquisition of rival Porsche, which will bolster the premium/luxury segment in VW's earnings over time.

CONTINENTAL

Indicated 0.5 percent lower

The automotive supplier's part-owner Schaeffler is due to publish second-quarter financial results.

DOUGLAS

Indicated 10.4 percent higher

Private equity investor Advent has reached an agreement with two big shareholders in Douglas and may present a takeover offer for the retailer as early as next week, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing financial sources.

EADS

Indicated 0.4 percent lower in Frankfurt

Industry sources said Airbus hopes to win orders to sell up to 100 A320 planes to China when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits the country this week.

Separately, Airbus won a $7 billion order to help more than triple Philippine Airlines Inc's fleet, beating Boeing Co to a deal despite U.S. support for Manila in a diplomatic dispute with China.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones -0.3 pct, S&P 500 -0.1 pct, Nasdaq +0.1 pct at Monday's close.

Nikkei -0.6 pct at Tuesday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

The mood of German consumers held steady heading into September as they spurned paltry savings rates in favour of spending, even though their view of the economy deteriorated sharply on euro zone fears, the GfK market research group said on Tuesday.

