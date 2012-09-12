Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0620 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 1.2 pct higher
Germany's largest lender hosts its second investor day following Tuesday's announcement it would cut bonuses, axe more jobs as well as sell assets to meet tougher capital rules and end a risk-taking culture driven by short-term gain.
BASF
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom is looking to increase its stake in German gas trader Wingas, a joint venture with BASF, as Gazprom seeks to expand its presence in marketing and storage, Interfax news agency cited gas market sources as saying.
FRAPORT
Indicated 0.1 pct higher
The airport operator's main hub Frankfurt handled 4.6 percent more passengers in August than a year earlier. Frankfurt airport's cargo volume was down 4.1 percent.
GM's OPEL
Opel finance chief Michael Lohscheller told Handelsblatt newspaper that Opel will recalculate the expected profitability of new models it plans to launch over the next few years as he sees no signs of the car market improving in 2013.
CONSTITUTIONAL COURT RULING ON ESM
In a verdict with global ramifications, Germany's highest court is expected on Wednesday to approve the EU's creation of a permanent bailout fund and budget pact, although most legal experts expect it to impose conditions to show that parliament controls Germany's budget.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Germany's consumer price inflation for August was revised up to 0.4 percent month-on-month and 2.1 percent year-on-year from an originally reported 0.3 percent and 2.0 percent, the Federal Statistics Office said. Prices had been forecast by economists to rise by 2.2 percent on a year-on-year basis.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones +0.6 pct, S&P 500 +0.3 pct, Nasdaq flat at Tuesday's close.
Nikkei +1.7 pct at Wednesday's close.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
