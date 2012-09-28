FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.7 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0630 GMT.

The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks:

THYSSENKRUPP

Indicated 0.9 percent higher

The company said it has agreed to sell its Tailored Blanks unit to Chinese peer Wuhan Iron and Steel (WISCO).

Separately, Outokumpu's remedy proposal for European regulators is credit positive for ThyssenKrupp, Moody's Investors Service said on Thursday.

ADIDAS

Indicated 1.4 percent lower

Peer Nike posted a 12 percent drop in first-quarter earnings and orders in China for the next several months fell for the first time in three years, choking off what had been a growth engine for the world's largest sportswear maker.

E.ON

Indicated 0.5 percent higher

The group is eying Enel's Spanish asset Endesa, Italian paper MF said, noting the issue had been discussed in a meeting between Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank in Rome.

An Enel spokesperson told Reuters on Friday "we have received no signal in this sense from E.ON." An E.ON spokesperson said the group does not comment on market rumours.

COMMERZBANK

Indicated 1.8 percent higher

Commerzbank's global head of M&A advisory, Philipp Mohr, is joining boutique investment bank William Blair & Co, the U.S. advisory firm said on Thursday.

DEUTSCHE BOERSE

Indicated 1 percent higher

About 2,000 government and corporate bonds will be tradeable on the company's Xetra trading platform from Monday, Oct. 1, in a move to expand the group's bond trading activities, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing a company manager.

VOLKSWAGEN

Indicated 1.2 percent higher

Italian super sports car maker Lamborghini, which is owned by Volkswagen, is bracing for flat vehicle sales next year as the global economic slowdown weighs on luxury purchases in key markets including China.

ALLIANZ SE

Indicated 0.4 percent higher

Chief Executive Michael Diekmann told Handelsblatt the insurance group is trying to avoid investing new money in sovereign debt. "I can't invest at all in German bonds with yields below the inflation rate. In other contries there is the question of risk," the CEO said.

EADS

Indicated 0.7 percent higher in Frankfurt

Germany and France may seek to secure a 27 percent combined share holding in a company formed from a merger of EADS and BAE Systems Plc in what amounts to a potential deal breaker, the Financial Times Deutschland said.

Separately, Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said in an interview published on Thursday that it was essential to stick to an Oct. 10 deadline set by UK regulators for a plan for the merger of its parent EADS with Britain's BAE Systems.

BAYWA

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Baywa AG on Thursday signed an agreement to buy a 60 percent stake in Bohnhorst Agrarhandel GmbH for about 36 million euros, effective 1 Jan., 2013. BayWa also signed a deal to buy Netherlands-based Ceftera B.V. for about 125 million euros.

EUROZONE

France is open to the idea of a new European Union treaty to deepen integration if it is deemed necessary to improve economic governance in the bloc, French Minister for European Affairs Bernard Cazeneuve said on Thursday.

Ratings agency Egan-Jones on Thursday cut Spain's sovereign rating further into junk status, citing the country's faltering banks and struggling regional governments. The agency cut Spain to CC from CC-plus.

OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS

Dow Jones +0.5 pct, S&P 500 +1 pct, Nasdaq +1.4 pct at Thursday's close.

Nikkei -0.9 pct at Friday's close.

GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA

German monthly retail sales due 0800 GMT. Seen rising 0.6 percent month-on-month.

EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH

