Frankfurt Oct 1 The DAX top-30 index
looked set to open 0.2 percent higher on Monday, according to
premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0626 GMT.
The following are some of the factors that may move German
stocks:
COMMERZBANK
Indicated 0.5 percent lower
Commerzbank on Saturday declined to comment on a magazine
report that it planned to pay no dividend for its 2013 financial
year.
Separately, the bank said on Friday it was cooperating with
U.S. prosecutors in a case involving a bank employee charged
with conflict-of-interest violations and exposing an Internal
Revenue Service whistleblower.
DEUTSCHE BANK
Indicated 0.4 percent lower
Forty Deutsche Bank employees from an office in eastern
Germany underwent health checks after a letter containing a
suspicious white powder was found at their building on Friday,
local German police said, adding that there were no indications
of illness. Police expect an analysis of the powder to be
available on Monday at the earliest.
DAIMLER
Indicated 0.1 percent lower
Daimler is calling in a new sales chief for its important
Chinese market as it seeks to boost revenue and catch up with
faster-selling rivals BMW and Audi
.
Separately, German Transport Minister Peter Ramsauer
rejected calls to use government subsidies to spur the sale of
electric cars, in remarks published in the Monday edition of
German daily paper Bild.
In addition, Daimler board member Wilfrid Porth told
Tagespiegel newspaper in its Monday edition that a direct
incentive would lead to a much faster development of electric
car sales.
SIEMENS
Indicated unchanged
Siemens has emerged as favourite to buy Finmeccanica
unit AnsaldoEnergia, two people close to the situation
said, as the Italian company continues to streamline its
operations.
RWE, E.ON
RWE indicated 0.6 percent higher
E.ON indicated 0.3 percent higher
U.S. energy transmission developer Anbaric is mulling taking
a stake in German power grid operator TenneT and
wants to invest around $4 billion, a Wirtschaftswoche reported.
SAP
Indicated 0.4 percent higher
The U.S. Department of Justice and the UK office of Fair
Trading approved SAP's takeover of Ariba Inc. on
Friday, allowing SAP to open a new front in its battle with
Oracle for the internet-based cloud computing market.
LUFTHANSA
Indicated unchanged
Lufthansa is working on a warning system to detect poisonous
gas in airplane cabins, as a consequence of a near crash two
years ago at its low-cost airline unit Germanwings, Der Spiegel
magazine reported.
EADS
Indicated 0.2 percent lower in Frankfurt
Key French EADS shareholder Lagardere said the
conditions attached to a planned merger of the European
aerospace group with Britain's BAE Systems were
unsatisfactory and called on management to reexamine the
project.
Separately, the bosses of EADS and BAE Systems sought to
reassure investors over the benefits of their planned $45
billion merger amid what they described as "myths and
misconceptions" over the creation of a European defence giant.
Also, Der Spiegel magazine reported that France and Germany
have agreed a common strategy for the merger that would see both
governments keeping a stake.
FUCHS PETROLUB
Indicated unchanged
The strong growth in earnings seen by the lubricant maker
over the last 10 years cannot continue at the same pace in the
long term, Chief Financial Officer Alexander Selent told Boersen
Zeitung in an interview on Saturday.
CELESIO
Indicated 0.1 percent higher
The chief executive of family-run investment company Haniel,
Stephan Gemkow, is to take over as chairman of Celesio's
supervisory board in December, replacing Juergen Kluge, a Haniel
spokesman told Reuters on Sunday, confirming a report in the
Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung newspaper.
OVERSEAS STOCK MARKETS
Dow Jones -0.4 pct, S&P 500 -0.5 pct, Nasdaq
-0.7 pct at Friday's close.
Nikkei -0.8 pct at Monday's close.
IPO
Spain's Telefonica will kick off the planned listing of part
of its German mobile phone business this week with a pitch to
investors based on the strength of the local market and a
dividend, three people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
HSH NORDBANK
German public sector lender HSH Nordbank rejected a magazine
report on Sunday that said the bank saw a rising likelihood that
it would need to draw on a 7 billion euro ($9 billion) state
guarantee facility.
GERMAN ECONOMIC DATA
Markit's manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), is
expected to come in at 47.3 in September, according to the
average in a Reuters poll, unchanged from August, when it is
released at 0753 GMT.
EUROPEAN FACTORS TO WATCH
($1 = 0.7773 euros)
(Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach, Jonathan Gould and Christoph
Steitz)